The Cardinal softball team begins play in the Region XIV East Zone Tournament Friday at 2:30 p.m. against the winner of the Kilgore-Northeast Texas play-in game Thursday.
The Cardinals (29-13) are the No. 3 seed in the tournament, which is being played on the campus of the University of Texas at Tyler.
With a win in their first game, the Cardinals would play again Friday at 7:30 p.m. against No. 2-seeded Tyler, which received a first-round bye. A loss in their first game would send them to a noon game Saturday.
Here are the tournament seeds:
1 – Bossier Parish
2 – Tyler
3 – TVCC
4 – Navarro
5 – Paris
6 – Kilgore/NE Texas winner
The tournament concludes Sunday with the championship game set for 2:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.