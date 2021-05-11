TVCC logo

The Cardinal softball team begins play in the Region XIV East Zone Tournament Friday at 2:30 p.m. against the winner of the Kilgore-Northeast Texas play-in game Thursday.

The Cardinals (29-13) are the No. 3 seed in the tournament, which is being played on the campus of the University of Texas at Tyler.

With a win in their first game, the Cardinals would play again Friday at 7:30 p.m. against No. 2-seeded Tyler, which received a first-round bye. A loss in their first game would send them to a noon game Saturday.

Here are the tournament seeds:

1 – Bossier Parish

2 – Tyler

3 – TVCC

4 – Navarro

5 – Paris

6 – Kilgore/NE Texas winner

The tournament concludes Sunday with the championship game set for 2:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you