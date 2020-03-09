After downing Tyler, 86-63, in the Region XIV semifinals on Friday, the No. 1 Trinity Valley Lady Cards faced the Angelina Lady Runners on Saturday afternoon for the Region XIV championship and an automatic bid to the NJCAA Tournament in Lubbock.
Against the Lady Apaches, Curtessia Dean led TVCC with 31 points. Tiya Douglas had 15 points, all on five three-pointers, Asia Strong had 10 and Taiyanna Jackson and Mekayla Furman had eight apiece.
Against Angelina, the Lady Cards led 10-3 to start. The Lady Runners closed the gap to 18-13 after the first quarter.
TVCC’s 12-6 run to start the second built the lead to 30-19. However, Angelina quickly went on a 10-0 run and trailed 30-29 with 1:42 until halftime. Both teams dropped two points and the Lady Cards led 32-31 at the break. Strong had 18 first half points and Dean had nine.
TVCC led 43-34 with 3:44 in the third before Angelina’s 12-6 stretch cut the score to 49-46 going into the fourth quarter.
At 61-53 TVCC with 4:28 left to play, the Lady Cards built the lead to 68-56 and never looked back, pulling away from Angelina, 70-57, to clinch the program’s 22nd regional championship, 13th straight national appearance and 25th all-time.
“I am very proud of these ladies,” said Precious Ivy, who is 17-0 as the interim head coach. “They have had had to overcome a change and challenges this season and handled them like the champions they are.
“We are very excited to have won the regional title, but have more we want to accomplish. We have celebrated and now we turn our attention to the national tournament.”
Dean and Strong led TVCC with 27 and 20 points respectively. Tiya Douglas had eight off the bench. Taiyanna Jackson led with 14 rebounds and had seven points and four blocks.
Douglas, Strong and Dean were selected to the All-Tournament team with Dean taking the MVP honors. This was the Lady Cards’ 18th straight win and first regional title since 2017.
The Lady Cards (32-1) are the number one overall seed, have a first-round bye and will open the NJCAA Tournament against the winner of Moberly Area and Seward County next Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.
