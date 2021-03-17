It was a sunny Saturday with light winds at Lake Tawakoni and the big blue cats weren’t firing for James Evans as they had been. Just four days earlier, on March 2, the 47-year-old fishing guide and two lady clients had enjoyed a remarkable day of fishing that produced a boat load of whoppers.
Their 10 biggest fish, including a 49 pounder, weighed 314 pounds. All were caught in five feet of water.
Cade Childress of Pickton hopped in the boat with Evans on the morning of March 6 hoping to get a piece of that action, but the skinny water bite just wasn’t panning out. Childress, 12, was gifted the fishing trip as a Christmas present from his grandfather, Brad Bradford.
“My shallow bite pretty much died,” said Evans, who runs Whisk’R Fish’N trophy guide service. “We spent most of the morning fishing alleys around stumps and timber, but it just wasn’t happening. I’m not sure what happened, but we never caught a fish.”
Around noon, Evans abandoned the shallows and headed to deeper water. He killed his outboard near a creek channel in 22 feet of water and said bon voyage to a bloody chunk of gizzard shad threaded onto a 10/0 stainless circle hook. The outfit was rigged with an in-line Demon Dragon rattling float to suspend the bait off bottom and reduce snags.
The guide said the bait had been drifting near bottom for about an hour when the rod suddenly bowed over. Childress, a 7th grader at Como-Pickton ISD, quickly snatched the rod from the holder and the battle was on.
The youth’s dad, Shiloh, said it was pretty obvious his son had latched onto a piscatorial titan with a really bad attitude. He fought the fish for about two minutes before finally working it into the net.
“Cade only weighs 85 pounds, so it was pretty much a true tug of war between him and the fish,” he said. “He pressed his feet against the back seat to get leverage and keep from getting pulled overboard. The fish was just about as big as he is.”
The young angler did have a few pounds on the fat cat, but not many. Weighed on certified scales at Duck Cove Marina, the 50.75 inch blue catfish weighed 72.4 pounds.
Pending certification by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Angler Recognition Program, Childress’ catch will be a junior angler state record for blue catfish and a Tawakoni junior angler lake record.
Interestingly, the fish crushes another pending junior angler state record blue from Tawakoni that was caught a week earlier by 11-year-old Cowen Wittman of Kansas. Wittman was competing in the Catmasters catfish tournament on Feb. 26-27 when he landed a 67.92 pounder. The fish was documented on certified scales at the tournament weigh-in, according Jennifer St. Ama with Catmasters.
Wittman’s fish topped the former record of 67 pounds set in March 2019 by Brayden Rogers of Temple. Rogers’ fish also was caught from Lake Tawakoni.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
TPW Commission meets March 25
Public comments sought on proposed fishing, hunting reg changes
By Matt Williams
Outdoors Writer
Texas hunters as well as fresh and saltwater anglers should make note of upcoming deadlines for filing public comments on several proposed regulation changes made earlier this year as part of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s 2021-22 statewide hunting and fishing proclamations.
Among other things, the proposed changes could impact the size and number of catfish anglers can keep, alter spring turkey hunting boundaries, allow for trailing wounded deer with dogs in East Texas counties where it was previously prohibited and create more squirrel hunting opportunity.
Online comments can be made until March 24 via the public comment page on the department’s website, while phone calls and e-mails will be accepted until 8 a.m. on March 25.
This year’s meeting will be held virtually. Constituents that wish to phone-in comments during meeting will need to register using an online form, according to Kirk McDonnell with TPWD’s communications division. Directives for making phone-in comments during the TPW Commission’s annual regulatory hearing set for March 25 are forthcoming on the department website.
Here’s a laundry list of proposed changes that could impact the ways hunters and anglers play their respective games, effective Sept. 1:
Proposed Freshwater Regs
Streamlining catfish regulations to reduce the number of categories while meeting angler desires and continuing improve catfishing prospects statewide are the main focus behind proposed changes in bag and length limits on blue and channel catfish.
Currently, there are nearly a dozen different sets of catfish regulations on the books, including a statewide rule that allows anglers to retain 25 fish daily with a 12 inch minimum length limit.
The statewide regulation applies to about 85 percent of Texas’ public waters. The remaining reservoirs, rivers and small lakes are governed by a series of “special limits” that in some cases can be confusing to understand.
According to TPWD fisheries biologist John Tibbs, the inland fisheries division is looking to take a more standardized approach in its catfish management strategies by combining regulations for channels and blues where possible.
Following is an explanation of each regulation and to which waters they will apply. An online presentation with narrative to illustrate the possible changes is available for viewing YouTube, www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATHcqF1uJS.
— Limit No 1: Statewide, 25 fish in any combination, but no more than 10 fish 20 inches or longer.
* The Game Plan: Eliminates the minimum length limit and has the potential to increase numbers of quality-sized fish in some reservoirs. Applicable for waters with abundant blue/channel cat populations in situations where more restrictive regulations aren’t desired or appropriate.
Biologists say eliminating the 12 inch minimum length limit makes it less likely that new and casual anglers from might accidentally break the law by retaining short fish.
* Where it Applies: About 80-85 percent of Texas’ reservoirs and rivers fit the bill.
— Limit No. 2: 50 fish daily, no minimum length limit; no more than 5 fish 30 inches or longer
* Game Plan: Would limit the take of large numbers trophy class fish on waters where catfish populations are robust, growth is good and anglers routinely harvest lots of fish using trotlines, jug lines and other passive techniques. The rule is not designed to improve catfish populations, just to protect what is there.
* Where It Applies: The regulation is currently in effect on Toledo Bend and Caddo, but has been proposed for Sam Rayburn and Livingston, as well.
— Limit No 3: 15 fish, 14 inch minimum length limit.
* The Game Plan: Applicable for waters where spawning and recruitment is low, or where excessive harvest is a possible problem.
* Proposed for lakes Braunig, Calaveras, Choke Canyon, Fayette, and Proctor.
No. 4: 25 fish daily, no minimum length limit; no more than 5 fish 20 inches or longer, only one of which may be 30 inches or longer.
* The Game Plan: Would impact mostly blue catfish anglers. Designed to increase numbers of fish over 20 inches, especially those over 30 inches. Applicable on lakes where anglers target trophy fish. Directs harvest toward smaller fish while protecting quality-sized fish in the 20-30 inch range resulting in increased numbers of quality and trophy blue catfish.
* Where It Applies: Proposed for lakes Belton, Bob Sandlin, Conroe, Hubbard Creek, Kirby, Lavon, Lewisville, Palestine, Ray Hubbard, Richland Chambers, Tawakoni, and Waco. This regulation will replace all current quality and trophy regulations.
Tibbs pointed out that two other special regulations will remain unchanged:
Lake Texoma and the Red River (Grayson County) from Denison Dam to and including Shawnee Creek:
* Daily bag limit: 15 (in any combination)
• No minimum length limit
• No more than one blue catfish 30 inches or greater in length may be retained each day
Trinity River (Polk and San Jacinto counties) from the Lake Livingston dam downstream to the F.M. 3278 bridge
• Daily bag limit: 10 (in any combination)
• Minimum length limit: 12 inches
No more than two channel or blue catfish 24 inches or greater in length may be retained each day.
Proposed Saltwater Regs
* Allow the recreational-only use of crab traps on docks and piers in some currently restricted areas of Aransas County. Would allow up to three crab traps to be fished simultaneously for recreational purposes in the area described, provided the crab traps are secured to some sort of fixed object, such as a pier, dock, or bulkhead.
* Clarify red snapper bag limits when fishing in Texas and federal waters. The proposed amendment would clarify that red snapper caught in Exclusive Economic Zone during the period of time when federal waters are open for the recreational take of red snapper count as part of the bag limit established for the take of red snapper in Texas state waters.
Proposed Hunting Regs
* Add crossbow to the definition of lawful archery equipment.
* Legalize trailing wounded deer with dogs in Angelina, Hardin, Nacogdoches, Orange, Shelby, and Tyler counties. Also, allow the use of up to two leashed dogs for the trailing of wounded deer in Jasper, Newton, Sabine, and San Augustine counties.
* Eliminate the experimental pronghorn season in the northern Panhandle and expand the general pronghorn season from nine to 16 days, statewide.
* Close the eastern turkey spring hunting season in Panola County.
* Implement mandatory reporting for spring turkey hunting in Bastrop, Caldwell, Colorado, Fayette, Jackson, Lavaca, Lee, Matagorda, Milam and Wharton counties.
* Add two days to the season in the South Zone Special White-winged Dove Area.
* Establish season dates and bag limit for migratory birds
* Modify the muzzleloader definition to clarify only the bullet or projectile must be loaded through the muzzle.
* Also season dates for hunting chachalacas to be concurrent with quail season.
* Align spring and fall wild turkey hunting seasons with consistent North and South Zone boundaries along Highway 90
* Create a year-round, no bag limit open season for squirrel in 46 West Texas and Panhandle counties that are currently closed.
Who To Contact
* Saltwater: cfish@tpwd.texas.gov or Julie.Hagen@tpwd.texas.gov
* Freshwater: ken.kurzawski@tpwd.texas.gov
* Migratory birds, upland birds and squirrels: shaun.oldenburger@tpwd.texas.gov
* Pronghorn antelope: shawn.gray@tpwd.texas.gov
