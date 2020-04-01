The 2020 Toyota ShareLunker program had a pair of setbacks last week when a 14.36-pound entry caught from Lake Alan Henry and a 15.34-pound entry from Lake Nacogdoches died two days apart at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens. The big bass are the first to die in captivity at the TFFC since 2015.
The Alan Henry fish, caught on Feb. 9 by Blake Cockrell of Ransom City, was discovered in its 470-gallon holding tank on the morning of March 17, according to TFFC hatchery manager and ShareLunker caretaker Tony Owens.
Owens said he believes the fish may have died as the result of an injury it sustained earlier in the month while attempting to run down a meal.
“I came in one morning and found she had injured her lip,” Owens said. “My guess is she did it while trying to chase down a rainbow trout. There’s not really any other way it could have happened.”
The biologist said the fish appeared to be responding well to salt treatments for the injury before taking a turn for the worse.
“She started looking better at one point, but then her eyes started clouding up and she went downhill from there,” Owens said. “I was hoping to get her turned around, but sometimes once these big fish start going south there isn’t much you can do.”
The biologist said earlier genetics testing performed on the Alan Henry fish indicated it had pure Florida genes. A portion of its offspring would have been retained for use in TPWD’s Florida bass hatchery program. The department’s goal is to entirely rebuild its Florida bass program using ShareLunker offspring within the next few years.
The Nacogdoches bass, caught Feb. 29 by local angler Joe Castle, died on the afternoon of March 19.
Owens believes Castle’s bass died from stress complications related to a protozoan parasitic infection called white spot disease or “Ich.” It’s a common disease in fish that results in encysted parasites that appear as tiny white nodules on the body, fins and gills. Owens said he does not know if the fish already had the disease when it was caught or not.
“We handle these fish the least amount possible and by the time we could see it she had it (Ich) all over her body,” he said. “We tried treating it, but she couldn’t bounce back. This whole deal is really unfortunate and disappointing. I feel terrible about it. I take it serious. I take it personal.”
Every Toyota ShareLunker is important to the program, but Castle’s bass was particularly special.
Genetics testing identified the fish as the offspring of a 14.50 pound Toyota ShareLunker caught in 2008 from Tyler State Park Lake. The fish was stocked in Lake Nacogdoches as an advanced growth (6.3 inch) fingerling later that year.
Castle’s bass is the fifth Legacy class (13 pounds or larger) ShareLunker caught from Texas lakes since 2017 to be identified as an offspring from TPWD’s selective breeding program, which dates back to 1986. The others include 13.07 and 14.57 pounders caught from Marine Creek Reservoir near Fort Worth, a 13.06 pounder from Lake Naconiche and a 13.79 pounder from a private TPWD research lake.
Naturally, both anglers were disappointed to learn their fish had died, but neither expressed regrets about loaning the lunkers to the program.
“I know they did the best they could do — they treated my fish like royalty,” Castle said. “Some things just can’t be helped. That fish lived a hell of life and she’s already spawned in the lake a bunch of times. She wouldn’t have been in the lake for me to catch if it hadn’t been for the program. I’m not sour about it at all. If I caught another one tomorrow I’d donate it and not think twice about it.”
Cockrell, 29, said it felt as if he had just “lost a good dog” when he got word his fish had died. “It’s like putting a lion in a cage — you can’t control it,” he said. “I know they did the best they could do. I’m just thankful I got the opportunity make this fish famous before she died and that they (TPWD) will be able to take what they learn from her to help with other fish in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.