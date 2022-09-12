Ranked teams survive in JUCO play

Trinity Valley Community College had the day off Saturday, before they travel to Tyler to take on the Apaches in their first Southwest Junior College Football Conference game of the season.
Elsewhere around the conference , the pre-season favorite, New Mexico Military Institute was in action and fortunate to escape with a 40-35 win over the visiting Navarro College Bulldogs.
The Dogs struck fast and often in the first quarter to take a 21-7 lead, only to be overtaken by the No. 1 ranked Broncos.
NMMI saw their defense shredded for 606 yards in the game, including 397 passing by Dane Jentsch. The Broncos only mustered 397 yards.
No. 6 Kilgore was more impressive in their 41-0 rout of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Kilgore got off the bus ready to play, Saturday, as evidenced by their 27 point first quarter. It's the sixth straight time Kilgore has whipped the once powerful Norsmen.
Kilgore gets their shot at NMMI, Saturday, at Lobo Stadium in Longview.
Another ranked team, No. 15 Blinn won a defensive struggle, 21-13, over the Cisco Wranglers, Saturday. Blinn was able to put the clamps on Cisco's option offense, holding them to a touchdown and two field goals at Cub Stadium in Brenham.
Outside the conference, Snow College, which opened with a 36-14 win over TVCC, then lost to NMMI, ran their record to 2-1 after beating Butler of Kansas 50-49 in overtime. A two-point conversion in the extra period made the difference for the visiting Badgers, who entered the game ranked No. 10 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association poll. Snow let a 21-0 lead slip away, before squeaking through with the win over the No. 8 Grizzlies.
Southwest Junior College Football Conference Standings
Team, conference games played, conference record, win pct. in conference, total games played, total wins and total winning percentage
