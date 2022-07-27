A left-hander from Royse City displays a sizzling fast ball that has him striking out almost a batter per-inning through the All Star break for the Texas Rangers.
Taylor Hearn's fast ball registers in the upper 90s, making it the leading pitch in his arsenal. He has struck out 62 batters in 67 innings to rank fourth on the team. while compiling a 4-6 record.
Hearn started some games early, but ran into some trouble in subsequent starts. After a stent at relief pitcher, he was sent to the Ranger's farm club in Round Rock. After a couple of solid starts there, in which he fanned 16 batters, and walked none, he was brought back to Arlington.
In a July 15 appearance, Hearn allowed five hits and two earned runs in four innings pitched against the Mariners. He struck out seven and walked two.
Hearn pitched in high school for the Royse City Bulldogs and at San Jacinto College and Oklahoma Baptist.
Hearn was a fifth round draft choice of the Washington Nationals in 2015.
From there, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates and then to the Rangers in 2018.
