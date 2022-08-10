Q: As you begin your fourth season, what are your expectations?
A: “I look forward to getting back to our normal season where the student athletes can experience a true college athletics fall semester. As far as expectations, I look forward to seeing how competitive we are in all our matches while working to have a few firsts for the program.”
Q: When you assembled this team, what was your top priority from a year ago?
A: “In recruiting and assembling this group, my focus was on team. I recruited each young lady with purpose and each of them have a valuable role on the team. Every individual is competitive and hardworking while bringing success and energy from their previous teams. Most importantly, they are versatile and willing to do whatever is best for the team at any time.”
Q: Your teams always portray to be one with great chemistry and togetherness. Obviously, you feel that’s important, so how do you attempt to foster that?
A: “I believe our team culture fosters the chemistry and togetherness you mention as they are important attributes to success on and off the court. I try to foster this mindset in daily habits in our conversations, drills, community service, goal setting, and team events. I encourage “team” throughout the year, and we view team as a family which requires communication, respect, trust, and honesty. All the time we spend in the gym, on the bus, in community service, and around campus gives us opportunities to learn about each other and build those strong relationships.”
Q: Like last year, you face a daunting schedule both in terms of toughness and travel. How do you hope this prepares the team for what lies ahead in Region XIV Conference?
A: “I believe in a strong schedule. To create a program that is nationally recognized, we must compete against the best year in and year out. I believe our strength of schedule helps prepare the team for our competitive region schedule and helps prepare them for their next schools. It shows me our deficits early and allows us time to work on them throughout the season, so we are better prepared for the regional tournament. Also, at the four-year level, there is not as much preparation time in preseason and my student athletes are expected to contribute immediately. The tough schedules they face at TVCC help mentally, physically, and emotionally prepare for this at the next level.”
Q: At season’s end, how would you hope fans would characterize what they saw from your team?
A: “At the end of the season, I hope our Cardinal fans can see the competitive drive and focus these young ladies bring to the court every day and their persistence and teamwork is what brings them success. I hope they are branded by their high character, work ethic, and kindness. I want to foster a competitive environment where hard work and sportsmanship are non-negotiables. I hope the fans see this team as one that never gives up.”
