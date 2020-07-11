The Parker County Sherriff’s Posse Frontier Days and PRCA Rodeo in Weatherford has been underway this week during this challenging time when many rodeos have cancelled because of coronavirus concerns.
The annual rodeo activities in Weatherford originally were scheduled for June 9-13, but the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association shows were rescheduled because of COVID-19.
The PRCA Xtreme Bulls performance took place Tuesday night (July 7). Three-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Jeff Askey, who lives in the Eustace and Athens area, tied for first with a score 88 aboard a bovine named He Reigns, which is owned by the Lancaster & Jones Pro Rodeo. Askey earned $3,414.
Askey said he was elated that the Weatherford rodeo organizing committee opted to produce the rodeo this year.
“I was glad they did it,” Askey said. “A lot of these rodeos are just cancelling. Rather than cancel but completely rescheduling gives us an opportunity to go and make some money and get out and rodeo for a living.”
The tie for first in Weatherford was a bright spot for Askey who did not fare very well during the July 4 week. He placed at only one of the five rodeos he entered and that was the July 2-4 PRCA show in Oakley, Utah, where he tied for sixth in bull riding with a score of 80 and earned $520.
“It was a pretty slow week for me as far as getting any checks,” Askey said. “So, it was nice to kind of turn that around [in Weatherford] for a night.”
Technically speaking, Weatherford’s traditional PRCA rodeo began Tuesday morning (July 7) with a slack performance that featured an overflow of competitors who were not scheduled to compete in the main shows. The main shows were scheduled for Wednesday night through Saturday night (July 8-11). The performances begin at 7:30 p.m.
The slack performance drew some of the world’s top timed event competitors. For example, defending PRCA team roping heeling world champion Wesley Thorp of Stephenville and his heading partner, Chad Masters, turned in 4.4, which was the second fastest time of the Tuesday performance.
Pete Carr, who is from Dallas and owns a rodeo livestock ranch near Athens, is serving as the Weatherford rodeo’s senior stock contractor.
The Weatherford rodeo is being televised this weekend on the Cowboy Channel.
Back in the saddle
During the early part of the 2020 regular season on the PRCA circuit, Wyatt Casper was the sport’s dominant saddle bronc rider.
The Pampa cowboy grabbed attention when he earned $603,000 at the RFD-TV’s The American on March 7-8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. He was allowed to count $53,000 toward the PRCA world standings and he took a big marginal lead in the 2020 saddle bronc riding world title race.
But a couple of days after winning The American, Casper suffered a scary neck injury at the Houston Livestock Show Rodeo. He was thrown from a bronc and landed on his head.
The next day, the Houston Rodeo was shut down by local authorities because of coronavirus concerns. While the PRCA circuit was shut down from mid-March through mid-May because of COVID-19, Casper has had enough time to heal from his neck injury and he’s on a hot streak again and still is ranked No. 1 in the saddle bronc riding 2020 world standings.
During the Independence Day week, Casper clinched the saddle bronc riding title at the World’s Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Arizona, where he turned in a score of 83.5 aboard a bronc named I’ma Be, which is owned by the Vold Rodeo Company. He earned $6,796.
Casper also finished third in Oakley City, Utah, with an 86 and pocketed $1,874. He also came in fourth in Cody, Wyoming, where he turned in an 87 and received $2,047.
After faring well during the July 4 week, Casper exudes confidence.
“I feel like we didn’t even have [the coronavirus] break,” he said. “I feel like I’m leaving off from The American and kind of carrying it into this deal.”
Casper is entered in rodeos this weekend in Weatherford; Vernal, Utah; Elko, Nevada; and Wills Point, Montana; and Weatherford. Casper competed during the Weatherford rodeo's Wednesday night performance (July 8). He turned in an attention grabbing score of 84.5.
“I’m not going to take my foot off of the throttle,” he said. “I love rodeoing and that’s the way we make our money. I’m going to take full advantage of what has been set for me.”
A plan that worked
In the world of pro rodeo, the week of July 4 is a busy time of the regular season and some competitors bring in extra help to make the long drives.
But for world class barrel racer Jill Wilson of Snyder, it was just she and her 15-year-old gelding, Blue Dean, as the duo traveled to four Independence Day week rodeos in Arizona, Utah, Wyoming and Montana.
Wilson, who is ranked third in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world standings and is on pace to qualify for her first National Finals Rodeo, clinched the barrel racing title at Oakley City, Utah, with a time 17.20 seconds and earned $4,095. She also came in second in Cody, Wyoming, with a 16.91 and pocketed $6,709.
She also finished No. 1 in Big Fork, Montana, with a 17.28 and received $2,040.
“I kind of chose a little different route for my Fourth of July and it worked out well,” she said. “I worried about it because I didn’t enter any of the Dakota rodeos and the majority of the girls went to all that I went to plus those or to a pretty good mix of the eight rodeos. But I chose a little bit easier route for me and him (Blue Dean). I’m by myself traveling, so, I said: ‘We’re going to enter fewer (four) rodeos and do well at those.’ I didn’t have two rigs and three or four horses and people to help me drive so I had to make what would work for me and for him.”
In the money
Four-time world champion Tuf Cooper, who has homes at Weatherford and Decatur, clinched the all-around title at a July 4 week rodeo at Belle Fourche, South Dakota, where he earned $4,700 in tie-down roping and steer roping. Cooper also snared the all-around title in Cody where he pocketed $9,706. He’s ranked No. 1 in the PRCA’s 2020 world all-around title race.
Six-time National Finals qualifier Sterling Crawley of Huntsville finished second in the saddle bronc riding title race at an Independence Day week rodeo in Belton. He's ranked ninth in the PRCA's 2020 saddle bronc riding world standings.
Stockyards rodeo update
The weekly Stockyards Championship Rodeo at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth reopened last weekend after being shut down since March because of coronavirus concerns. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights.
Cutting horse update
The National Cutting Horse Association Metallic Cat Summer Spectacular began July 10 and is scheduled to conclude on July 29 at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum in Fort Worth. The show will feature the world’s top competitors such as Weatherford’s Lindy Burch who in 1980 became the first woman rider to clinch the NCHA Futurity open division title.
