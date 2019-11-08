The Athens Hornets hosted the Crandall Pirates on Friday for Senior Night and a district contest to close the regular season.
The teams exchanged the lead early in the first half before Crandall’s defense made stops to help them preserve a two-score lead at halftime. The Hornets cut the lead to ten late in the third quarter, but the Pirates never let up and set sail to the 52-28 victory.
Despite a chop block penalty on the Pirates during their opening drive, Billy Myers took a 48-yard touchdown catch for the 7-0 Crandall lead.
Athens marched down on their first drive and on a 4th and 1 at the Pirates’ 8, Nathan Sims squeezed through for an eight-yard TD run as Athens tied it at 7-7 with 3:05 in the first quarter.
Crandall led 14-7 after Damerian Wiginton’s 14-yard touchdown run with 54 seconds.
One play after Cedric Lowe’s kickoff return, Jerquindon Taylor caught a 38-yard TD pass and it was tied at 14-14.
The Pirates possessed the ball at their 45 as the second quarter started and would reach the Hornet 11 after a 34-yard run by Wiginton. After the Hornet defense forced a fourth down, they settled for three and led 17-14.
Crandall made the first stop of the night when they stuffed Nathan Sims as he ran on a 4th and 3, turning it over on downs.
After Javon Reedy caught a pass for 30 yards, the Pirates built the lead to 24-14 after Holt Reese dashed for the 18-yard score with 6:45 until the break.
The teams would exchange stops and turnovers for the rest of the quarter as 24-14 was the intermission score.
The Hornets began the second half at their own 39. But after reaching the Pirate 22 after a 17-yard catch by Rowdy Godwin, Athens lost the ball on a fumble.
Crandall would march down the field and following a 24-yard run by Shabrun Booker to the Hornet 24, Chris Abron broke tackles and ran in for a 24-yard score and the 31-14 Pirate lead.
Athens marched down as well and went for it on 4th and goal from the Pirates’ 4 as Taylor caught a four-yard TD catch and the Hornets trailed 31-21.
However, that would be it for Athens as Crandall kept their foot on the pedal the rest of the way and outscored the Hornets down the stretch, 21-7, en route to the 52-28 win.
Athens finishes the regular season at 6-4 and 2-3 in district.
