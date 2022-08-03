The Cardinal soccer team was in practice action Wednesday morning. The women’s team was scheduled to practice that afternoon. The season is scheduled to begin for both teams Tuesday, Aug. 23 on the road against Cedar Valley College. The home opener is set Saturday, Sept. 10 vs. Paris Junior College. This is the second year for the soccer program. Coach Antonio Ledesma currently has 20 on the men’s team and 15 on the women’s.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you