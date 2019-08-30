Like pro tennis that features its popular Grand Slam tournaments such as the US Open, the Professional Bull Riders also wows its fans with major tour stops.
The PBR’s majors this season were in New York, Los Angeles, Cheyenne, Wyo., and Nashville.
In Nashville last weekend, a wild and reckless pen of bulls made it hard on the cowboys throughout the Aug. 23-25 show.
Marco Eguchi, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, clinched the title and earned $124,826. He was the only cowboy who stayed on three bulls in five rounds. The second and third place finishers--Dalton Kasel and Silvano Alves--stayed on only two out of five bulls for the eight second count.
Eguchi turned in scores of 87.75 in Round 1, 86.5 in Round 2, and an 86.75 in Round 4. He was bucked off in Round 3 and in Round 5, which was the final (short round).
According to pbr.com, Equchi earned 857 world points and catapulted from No. 24 to No. 9 in the PBR’s 2019 world standings. Eguchi was ranked No. 9 with 1,652 points (in the world standings that were released on Aug. 25).
Eguchi grabbed attention at the 2018 PBR World Finals in Las Vegas in November when he won the event title after staying on five of six bulls. He earned $372,000 at the World Finals and $445,504 throughout 2018. He also finished No. 5 in the 2018 world title race with 2,050 world points.
Kaique Pacheco, a Brazilian from Decatur, clinched the 2018 world title with 5,327 points.
In Nashville last weekend, Kasel, who is from Muleshoe, finished second in the title race and earned $47,410. He won Round 1 with an 89.25 and finished first in Round 2 with a 92. The 92, which was the highest score of the Nashville tour stop, was aboard a bovine named Fearless (D&H Cattle/Buck Cattle/Tommy Julian).
The 20-year-old Kasel earned 450 world points and was ranked 21st in the (Aug. 25) world standings with 1,000.41 points.
Alves, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, finished third in the title race after making two qualified rides. The three-time world champion turned in an 86.5 in Round 1 and an 87.25 in Round 3. He earned 140 world points and he was ranked No. 20 in the (Aug. 25) standings with 1,024.16.
In the PBR’s 2019 world title race, 2017 world champion Jess Lockwood was ranked No. 1 with 4,730 points (on Aug. 25). His only qualified ride in Nashville was an 87.75 point effort in Round 2. Lockwood won the major at New York in January.
Chase Outlaw was ranked No. 2 in the world race with 4,330 points. Outlaw failed to make a qualified ride in Nashville.
Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, was ranked No. 3 with 4,231.66. He turned in an 86.5 in the first round.
João Ricardo Vieira, another Brazilian who lives in Decatur, was ranked No. 4 with 3,357.50. He did not make a qualified ride in Nashville. However, Vieira won the major at Los Angeles in February and has had a remarkable season.
The majors play a significant role in the world title races and qualification for the PBR World Finals. The 2019 World Finals is scheduled for Nov. 6-10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Brazile roping tough
Roping superstar Trevor Brazile of Decatur finished in the money in a couple of rounds at the Aug. 19-20 Days of 76 Stand Alone Steer Roping in Deadwood, S.D. He came in fifth in the first round with a 13.2 and won the fourth round with a 10.4. Brazile, who has a record 24 PRCA titles in multiple categories, is ranked No. 1 in the PRCA’s 2019 steer roping world title race with $59,165 (in the world standings released on Aug. 28).
Vin Fisher Jr., a Texas Tech graduate from Andrews who has qualified for the National Finals Steer Roping 15 times, was ranked No. 2 with $55,410.
J. Tom Fisher, a Texas Tech graduate of Andrews who has qualified for the NFSR six times, was ranked No. 3 with $43,655. Tuf Cooper was ranked No. 4 with $41,741.
Cooper, the 2017 world all-around champion, also was ranked No. 4 in the PRCA’s 2019 world all-around title race with $114,888 (in the Aug. 28 standings). Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, was ranked No. 1 with $162,714.
Wright has been sidelined since July 31 with a broken jaw that he suffered in a bull riding accident at Dodge City, Kan.
He is scheduled to return to the PRCA circuit this weekend (on Aug. 31) at the Ellensburg Rodeo in Ellensburg, Wash., where he will compete in saddle bronc riding.
DFW area rodeos
Boogie Ray, a 2003 National Finals qualifier from Mabank, and his partner, Rowdy Rieken, clinched the team roping title at the Aug. 24 Mesquite Championship Rodeo in Mesquite with a 6.7. They also clinched the team roping title in at the renowned Mesquite rodeo on Aug. 17 with a 6.9.
At the Aug. 23-24 Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Ky Hamilton, an Australian native who has competed for Odessa College and for Team Australia at the PBR’s 2018 Global Cup in Sydney, clinched the bull riding title. Hamilton turned in 82 at the Cowtown Coliseum aboard a bull named Mo, which is owned by Stockyards ProRodeo.
