PBR Premier Series Event Relocates to Fort Worth and Cowtown Coliseum Feb. 26-27
PUEBLO, Colo. – The elite PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash The Beast will return to Fort Worth, Texas Feb. 26-27, bucking into the iconic Cowtown Coliseum at the Fort Worth Stockyards with the league’s American Roots Edition event series.
The tour stop, initially scheduled for Longview, Texas at Longview Rodeo Arena Feb. 27-28, was relocated and rescheduled following the region’s recent historic winter storm. PBR’s premier series last travelled to the greater Dallas-Fort Worth Area in November 2020 when AT&T Stadium in Arlington held the 2020 PBR World Finals.The event in Fort Worth, scheduled to feature the Top 30 bull riders in the world, will get underway with Round 1 on Friday, February 26 at 8:00 p.m. CST, followed by Round 2 and the championship round at 8:00 p.m. CST on Saturday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m. CST.
PBR encourages fans to hold onto their tickets for the initially scheduled event in Longview, which will be honored in Fort Worth. Any refunds will be issued from the original point of purchase.
Tickets for the PBR Unleash The Beast: American Roots Edition event in Fort Worth go on sale Saturday, February 20 and can be purchased at the Cowtown Coliseum box office, online through PBRTIX.com or by calling (800) 732-1727.
General admission tickets are priced at $50, with kids tickets (ages 5-12) available for $20, taxes and fees not included. For an enhanced experience, Gold Seats and VIP Box Seats will also be available for purchase for $65. Children under the age of 5 will gain entry to the event for free. Eventgoers are encouraged to purchase their tickets early, with the cost of all admission levels increasing by $5 on event day.
For an augmented PBR experience in a socially-distanced environment, fans can now purchase add-on PBR Premium Experiences which will include the Elite Experience on both Friday, February 26 and Saturday, February 27 in Fort Worth for $60. The Elite Experience will include a Q&A session with a select group of the league’s top riders, bullfighters and stock contractors, merchandise voucher, limited edition poster and commemorative lanyard.
We appreciate the support and understanding of our fans, competitors, partners and staff.
