Throughout the past decade, the Professional Bull Riders has conducted some type of standout event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
On Feb. 15-16, the PBR featured its Global Cup, an international team competition, in the famous DFW area venue.
The Team USA Eagles, which included two-time PBR world champion Jess Lockwood who is from Montana and has a home near Stephenville, clinched the title.
The title victory was based on an aggregate score from rides throughout the two-day show. The Team USA Eagles finished No. 1 with 523.75 points.
Australia came in second with 514.5 points. Australia’s coach was Troy Dunn, the 1998 world champion who lived in the Stephenville area when he competed in North America in the 1990s.
Brazil finished third with 435.75. Team Brazil had world class riders such as 2018 world champion Kaique Pacheco who lives in the Decatur area when he competes in North America.
Team USA Eagles coach Justin McBride, a two-time world champion, praised his team for staying focused.
“It takes a whole team — you need every guy there, not only physically, but mentally,” McBride said. “You have to have your big names step us and Jess Lockwood did that [on Saturday night, Feb. 15]. He made some huge rides when we really needed them. Then you have to have that wild card and we have that in Cole Melancon, he stepped up huge.
“Matt Triplett stepped up huge [on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 16]. These boys come to compete. They don’t mind competition.”
In addition to Lockwood, Melancon and Triplett, the six-member Team USA Eagles also consisted of Cody Teel, Daylon Swearingen and Boudreaux Campbell.
The six-man team received a check for $362,022.
J.W. Hart, Team USA Eagles assistant coach and a former PBR World Finals average winner, said the U.S. team overcame the pressure of competing as the home country.
“It makes you bear down a little bit harder,” Hart said. “Never once did these guys drop their head. They kept their chin up.”
Former PBR World Finals qualifier Jose Vitor Leme, another Brazilian living in Decatur, played a big role in helping Team Brazil finish third.
He turned in the highest aggregate score during the two-day show, a three-ride score of 268.75 points. He earned a $30,000 bonus.
Former PBR World Finals qualifier Eduardo Aparecido, another Brazilian who lives in the Decatur area, also was on the team.
The six-member Brazilian team received a $135,833 check.
More than 45,000 fans combined attended the two-day show, a PBR media official said.
Historic bareback ride
The Cowboy Channel, which is based in the Fort Worth Stockyards, has been broadcasting the performances of sizable PRCA shows the past month. Rodeo fans who watched the San Angelo Cinch Chute-Out Rodeo live broadcast on Saturday (Feb. 15) witnessed a historic bareback riding performance during the final round.
Three-time world champion Tim O’Connell clinched the bareback riding title with a PRCA world record-tying score of 94. The Zwingle, Iowa, cowboy busted a bronc named Stevie Knicks, which is owned by the Northcott Macza stock contracting firm.
Dave Appleton, the 1988 world all-around champion from Fort Worth who witnessed the O'Connell's ride in San Angelo on Feb. 15 while serving as a sports commentator on the Cowboy Channel's live broadcast, said O'Connell is one tough bareback rider.
“I think that bareback ride was a statement to everybody who has a bareback rigging that Tim O’Connell is a force to be reckoned with this year,” Appleton said. “He’s won three gold buckles and there’s no doubting that he wants to come back [after being slowed last year with an injury] and get a fourth [world title]. The way he rode her [Stevie Knicks] was spectacular.”
According to prorodeo.com, O’Connell shares the world record with Wes Stevenson (Kesler Rodeo’s Cover Girl, Dallas, 2002); Will Lowe (Kesler Rodeo’s Sky Reach, Omaha. Neb., 2003; Ryan Gray (Carr Pro Rodeo’s Grass Dancer, Eagle, Colo., 2009); and Tilden Hooper (Classic Pro Rodeo’s Big Tex, Silver City, N.M., 2010).
Hooper, a six-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, is from Carthage and currently lives in the north Fort Worth and Saginaw area.
O'Connell earned $7,500 for clinching the title at San Angelo's Cinch Chute Out Rodeo.
The champions in the other events also each pocketed $7,500 during the single performance rodeo, a PRCA/WPRA approved show that offered competitors $87,500.
The other champions were steer wrestler Shayde Etherton (4.7 seconds); saddle bronc rider Jacobs Crawley (87 points on Northcott Macza's Get Smart); Shad Mayfield (7.1 seconds); barrel racer Taci Bettis (14.08 seconds); team ropers Chad Masters and Wesley Thorp (4.3 seconds); and bull rider Levi Gray (86 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's River Monster).
Pete Carr, who owns a rodeo livestock ranch near Athens, served as the San Angelo-based rodeo's senior stock contractor.
San Angelo Rodeo winners
Bryson Sechrist of Apache, Okla., clinched the tie-down roping title at San Angelo’s traditional Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association show (Jan. 30-Feb. 14 ) with a three-run time of 24.8. Seven-time NFR qualifier Matt Reeves, 41, who is from Cross Plains near Abilene, clinched the steer wrestling title with a three-run time of 12.4.
The other winners at the $437,692 rodeo were all-around cowboy Caleb Smidt ($10,409, tie-down roping and team roping); bareback rider Clayton Biglow (173 points on two head); team ropers Aaron Tsinigine and Kyle Lockett (13.7 seconds on three head); saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston (176 points on two head); barrel racer Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi (44.15 seconds on three runs); and bull rider Tim Bingham (160.5 points on two head).
American update
The RFD-TV’s The American, a major PRCA show, is scheduled for March 7-8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The American Semifinals is Feb. 24-March 1 at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth.
Email Brett at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.