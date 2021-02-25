ROYSE CITY – The Athens Hornets were knocked out of the Class 4A, Region 2 playoffs by a hot shooting Paris Wildcats team Wednesday in Royse City.
The No. 17-ranked Wildcats (16-5) beat Athens, 85-34, to move on to the quarterfinal round this weekend. They will face the winner of the Brownsboro and Lindale contest at a site, date and time to be determined.
Athens had a hard time controlling the speed of the Wildcats as they jumped out to a 17-5 first quarter lead. At the half, Paris went on a 24-10 run to take a 41-15 lead into the locker room.
The closest the Hornets got in the first quarter was 9-3 on a jumper by Derek Killingsworth with 5:31 remaining.
The Hornets were led by senior Connor Woodard with 11 points. Sophomore Jaden Crane added 10 points, while Killingsworth and Jacorian Hemphill had four points each. Jorien Ray and Braylon Barker scored two points each, while Connor Clay added one point.
Athens wraps up the year with a 10-11 record as bi-district champions out of District 14-4A.
This was the final game for seniors Woodard, Clay, Jacorian Hemphill, Caleb Bomer and Tristan Woods.
PARIS (85) – Jaelyn Lee 23, Micah Jenkins 12, K.D. Washington 5, Tyre Tucker 8, Jeremarious Morgan 5, Garrius Savage 15, Bubba Gray 2, Jadon Hay 5, Braylon Mickens 6, Troy Jones 4.
ATHENS (34) – Jaden Crane 10, Connor Woodard 11, Jorien Ray 2, Connor Clay 1, Jacorian Hemphill 4, Derek Killingsworth 4, Braylon Barker 2.
