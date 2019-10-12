The Mabank Panthers took their perfect 5-0 start into Crandall as they squared off with the Pirates for their district opener on Friday.
Though Mabank led 14-0 at halftime, the Pirates responded in the second half by shutting down the Panthers and scoring two touchdowns to tie it up at 14-14.
The game went into overtime and it was Crandall who scored the walk off touchdown as they won 21-14, sending Mabank to their first loss of 2019.
Mabank drops to 5-1 and 0-1 in district. They look to bounce back this Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they host Quinlan-Ford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.