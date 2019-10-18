After a heartbreaking loss in overtime at Crandall last week, the Mabank Panthers welcomed Quinlan Ford to town for their first home district game.
Mabank hung three touchdowns in the second quarter and that was enough to get the job done in a 21-0 win as the Panther defense did their part in shutting down Quinlan's offense.
The Panthers improve to 6-1 and 1-1 in district. They look to climb above .500 in district play with a big matchup next Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Life Waxahachie, who is also 1-1.
