The Mabank Panthers are moving in the right direction. They have doubled on their win total from last year as they went on the road on Friday night and pulled away from the Canton Eagles, 42-21, for their perfect 4-0 start.
The first half was tightly contested as it was tied at 7-7 and then 14-14 at halftime. Beginning with eight minutes left in the third quarter, the Panthers turned up the heat and pulled away for the victory thanks to a commanding 28-7 scoring edge over the Eagles the rest of the way.
The Panthers are the only undefeated team left of the Athens Review's eight market teams and their non-district schedule concludes at home this Friday at 7:30 p.m. as they welcome the Ferris Yellowjackets.
