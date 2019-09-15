The Mabank Panthers went to Wills Point on Friday to face the Tigers.
The Panthers jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the Tigers cut the lead in half and trailed 14-7 at halftime. Even though Wills Point held Mabank to only a field goal in the second half and they pulled out a fourth quarter touchdown, the Panthers were able to outclaw the Tigers for the 17-14 road win.
Daltyn McKinley went 3-of-7 passing with an interception on 78 yards. Jacob McCray and Caleb Goforth both had rushing touchdowns to lead Mabank. The Panthers were led by their rushing attack as runners combined for 220 yards and the two touchdowns on 55 attempts. The offense generated a total of 298 yards.
Mabank's defense forced a turnover.
The Panthers improve to 3-0 and continue their road trip at the Canton Eagles this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.