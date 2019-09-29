The Mabank Panthers hosted Ferris on Friday to close the non-district schedule.
Ferris came to play throughout the first half, with a tied score of 13-13 after the first quarter and Mabank with the 10-8 edge in the second before the Panthers took the 23-21 halftime lead.
The Panthers made plenty of adjustments at halftime and outscored the Yellowjackets the rest of the way, 35-7, to win 58-28 and go 5-0 heading into their district schedule.
Mabank goes into their bye week and starts district play Oct. 11 at Crandall to take on the Pirates at 7:30 p.m.
