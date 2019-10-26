The Mabank Panthers traveled to Waxahachie on Friday and faced the Life Mustangs.
The two teams played a balanced first half and it saw Mabank take the 14-12 halftime lead. However, the Mustangs stepped up to outscore the Panthers, 25-14, the rest of the way to pick up the 37-28 victory.
The Panthers drop to 6-2 and 1-2 in district. They return home Friday at 7:30 p.m. for a district showdown against the Athens Hornets. Both teams will come in at 1-2 in district.
