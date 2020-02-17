MABANK — The Athens Hornets traveled to Mabank on Friday night for their road finale of the regular season, taking on the Panthers.
With stellar shooting, the Panthers controlled the tempo from the opening tip and took care of business against the Hornets, 59-39.
Mabank raced out to the 12-1 lead to start, along with seven points by Connor Smith. Rowdy Godwin and Derek Killingsworth cut the lead to 12-5 with 13 seconds in the first quarter, but Smith banked his second three-pointer and Mabank led 15-5. Smith had ten points in the first quarter.
Cade Bell’s second three-pointer made it 18-5 before Godwin trimmed it to 18-7.
With Caleb Johnson’s free throw and another three from Bell, the Panthers led 22-7 with 3:40 until halftime.
As the Panthers led 26-11, Grant Wood put in a basket with 33 seconds to make it 26-13, but Bell drained his fourth three-pointer as Mabank led 29-13 at the break.
In the first half, Bell dropped 16 points, including four three-pointers.
Early in the third, Athens cut the lead to 32-17, but Mabank closed the period with a 17-6 run, with the Hornets dropping two three-pointers from Connor Woodard and D’andre Thompson, and led 49-23.
The Hornets outscored the Panthers, 16-10, in the fourth quarter, but Mabank never looked back as they picked up the 59-39 win over the Hornets.
Both teams close the regular season on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. for their respective Senior Nights as Athens (7-18; 3-6) hosts Wills Point while Mabank (9-16; 4-5) hosts Van.
