Anthony Sharp of Village Mills knew he had stumbled across a good spot. He just didn’t know how sweet it was until he gave it a serious taste test shortly after blast off in the FLW Bass Fishing League derby held Feb. 15 on Sam Rayburn Reservoir.
Sharp, a 42-year-old pipeline worker, claims he caught a 6 pounder off the spot during a small club tournament the weekend before, and saw several others on his electronics that refused to bite.
“I pulled in there the Friday morning before the BFL and saw several fish were back in there,” Sharp said. “I made one cast and caught an 8 pounder.”
Sharp played it smart at that point. He left the area hoping the fish would hang tight until the tournament got underway the following morning.
“I told my wife I thought I shot at winning, but I really had no idea what I was on,” he said. “All I could do was hope they stayed put.”
Turns out Sharp was on to a mother lode of heavyweight pre-spawn bass. In fact, he reeled in a five-fish limit so enormous in size that it sounds like something straight out of a fairy tale book.
The remarkable catch weighed a whopping 40 pounds, 6 ounces — an 8.12 average. Sharp crushed second place by more than 21 pounds and won $7,000. It’s the biggest single day, individual tournament limit reported from Texas waters since George Herr caught 40.45 on Toledo Bend in 2014.
Sharp did the damage with a chartreuse/blue back Strike King 8XD crankbait and a Carolina rigged green pumpkin magic Zoom Baby Brush Hog. He described the magical spot as flat section at the end of a point in about 17-20 feet of water. The point is flanked by a drain on one side and 40 feet of water on the other.
Although a few larger sacks have been reported elsewhere across Texas and beyond, Sharp’s catch may be the biggest five-fish bag ever weighed during a tournament on Sam Rayburn by one angler. Interestingly, the limit was anchored by a double-digit fish Sharp didn’t even bother to weigh for big bass. He won the $1,000 big bass pot with his second-biggest bass, a 9-14.
“I was so shook up I grabbed the wrong fish out of the bag by mistake,” he chuckled. “The bigger one weighed close to 11, but it really didn’t matter. This whole deal freaked me out. I went out that day thinking I might catch a high 20s sack. To go out and catch 40 pounds was unreal. I had no idea I had that much. I still can’t believe it.”
The magic happened really quick, too. Sharp said it took about an hour to assemble a limit of bass so plump they wouldn’t fit in the starboard side livewell of his Triton bass boat.
To remedy the dilemma, he contacted tournament director Brad Callihan by cell phone and asked for permission to use some space in the port side livewell reserved for his co-angler, Antwon Harris of DeRidder, LA.
“I’ve never gotten a phone call like that, but it was a pretty good problem for him to have,” Callihan said. “I was really expecting him to have 30 pounds or something like that. I had to do a double check when I put them on the scales. Catching 40 pounds is a once-in-a-lifetime bag for anybody.”
Other Mega Sacks
Interestingly, Sharp’s mega sack isn’t the heaviest ever brought to the scales in an individual bass tournament.
It is the third heaviest in BFL history behind 40-14 weighed in 2011 by Rogne Brown at Lake Chickamauga in Tennessee, and 40-11 caught in 2015 by Casey Martin at Alabama’s Lake Guntersville. Arizona bass pro Dean Rojas has held the BASS all-time five bass weight record since 2001 with 45-2 at Florida’s Lake Toho.
Keith Combs of Huntington set the FLW all-time single day weight record in 2010 with a monster Lake Falcon limit weighing 41-3. The biggest single day individual weight ever recorded in a Texas tournament (44-4) was caught in April 2008 at Falcon by Florida’s Terry Scroggins.
Even bigger totals have been brought to the scales in Texas team events. Anglers compete two-to-a-boat in team derbies. Teams are allowed to weigh 5 fish.
The biggest Texas team limit I’m aware of is 49.31. It was reeled in on Feb. 22, 2020 by Danny Iles and Brian Shook during a Texas Team Trail event on Sam Rayburn. Terry Oldham and Jamie Buitron hold the Bass Champs all-time record with a 45.45 catch in 2012, also from Falcon.
Lake Conroe has kicked out its share of big bags in the past, but none to compare to the 45.10-pound limit brought to the scales in Jan. 2011 by Willis anglers Dusty Schultz and Rusty Lawson.
Outdoors Briefs: Rayburn 14.94 pounder biggest since 2015
It seems like the whoppers always come calling when you least expect it. Just ask Joe Moore of Huntington.
Moore was bass fishing with his wife, Lillie, on the afternoon of Feb. 18 at Sam Rayburn when he got the biggest bite of life. Interestingly, Moore didn’t feel the thump when the fish scooped up the green pumpkin lizard he had cast into five feet of water.
“I was digging out a backlash when she bit,” Moore chuckled. “Once I got it out and reeled up the slack the line got tight. At first I thought I was hung in the grass, but then I felt something pulling back.”
Moore said the ensuing battle was hardly a match for the size of the fish, which was barely hooked in the side of the mouth when he brought it into the boat. He weighed the 25 1/2-inch female at 14.19 pounds on a hand-held scale. The angler said he noticed something wasn’t right after he placed it in the livewell.
“She immediately acted like she wanted to roll over on her side,” said Moore, 74. “It was really strange. That fish came straight to the boat and didn’t hardly fight at all. I’ve caught two pounders that fought harder. Something was definitely wrong.”
Moore transported the bass to Jackson Hill Marina to get official weight, but it was dead on arrival. JHM owner Terry Sympson certified the weight at 14.94 pounds.
“I still can’t figure it out — I don’t know if she just went into shock or what,” Moore said. “I was proud to catch her, but I would much rather her still be swimming around than be dead. She was a big, beautiful fish full of eggs. It was a real bummer for her to die like that.”
Moore’s 14.94 pounder is the biggest bass reported from Sam Rayburn since 2015. It’s well shy of the 16.80 pound lake record caught in May 1994 by Tommy Shelton. The bass is eligible for entry in the Legend Class of the Toyota ShareLunker program since it was weighed on certified scales.
Anglers who enter fish in one of the program’s four categories between now and Dec. 31 will earn certificates of recognition, ShareLunker memorabilia and have a shot at winning a $5,000 gift certificate to Bass Pro Shops. For more information, go to texassharelunker.com.
NWTF APRIL AWOL banquet set March 6
The April AWOL Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host its 23rd annual Hunting Heritage Banquet on March 6 at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The event will feature live auctions, silent auctions, bucket raffles and gun giveaways. April AWOL’s Jim Stallworth said more than 100 guns are set to go along with knives, hunts, art prints, turkey calls and all sorts of other gear including plenty of stuff for the ladies.
Tickets are $50 for singles and $75 for couples. Included is a NWTF membership, a ribeye steak dinner, door prizes and free drinks.
Tickets are available at the Boot Barn in Nacogdoches or call Ted Smith at 936-553-8388.
Proceeds benefit the NWTF fund, local conservation projects, outreach events and scholarships.
