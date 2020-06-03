Texas hunters along with fresh and saltwater anglers should make note of several regulation changes made final by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission during its first-ever “virtual” meeting held on May 21.
Originally scheduled for late March, the annual regulatory hearing was postponed for nearly two months due to COVID-19 concerns. The delay ultimately resulted in a teleconference meeting allowing constituents to address commissioners by phone before rulings were made on proposed changes to the 2020-21 Statewide Hunting and Fishing Proclamations.
While most proposals passed as they were presented for public comment earlier this year, the Commission opted for a temporary amendment to a much debated saltwater proposal aimed at altering harvest regulations on flounder.
As proposed, the minimum length limit on the popular flatfish will increase from 14 inches to 15 inches beginning Sept. 1, 2020. The Commission also approved a closure to flounder fishing from Nov. 1- Dec. 15, the heart of the fall flounder run. However, the six-week closure will not take effect until 2021, a year-long delay from the date originally proposed by TPWD coastal fisheries staff.
The decisions came after considering more than 1,100 public comments taken online and by phone from recreational anglers, fishing guides and conservation organizations along with letters from two Texas politicians. The move to delay the season closure for a year was based largely on the economic impacts and hardships many fishing guides and bait shops have already experienced due the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Robin Riechers, TPWD’s chief of coastal fisheries.
Citing a continued downward spiral in flounder populations reflected by various sampling methods, TPWD’s coastal fisheries staff proposed the changes in flounder regs as steps towards reversing a negative trend being witnessed in Texas and numerous other coastal states.
Texas recreational anglers are currently allowed to keep five fish, 14 inches daily, while commercial anglers are allowed a 30-ﬁsh daily bag and possession limit, except for during the period from November 1-December 15, when there is a two-fish daily bag and possession limit for both recreational and commercial take. During the month of November, means of take is limited to pole-and-line only.
Experts say raising minimum length limit to 15 inches will allow significantly more female flounder reach sexual maturity. TPWD fisheries scientist Dakus Geeslin told commissioners females represent most of the flounder harvest each year. He said the increased size limit, combined with a complete season closure, could boost spawning stock biomass up to 58 percent over one generation of flounder, or about 5 years.
Not surprisingly, the flounder regs were hot topics during the public comment period earlier this spring. Geeslin told commissioners that 52 percent of the 1,100-plus respondents supported the proposal, and that more than 1/4 of them thought the proposals were too lenient. About 36 percent opposed the proposal, 1/3 of them against any closures.
Interestingly, another group opposed the proposals because they weren’t strict enough. Many called for a full season closure from Nov. 1-Dec. 31, a ban on flounder gigging and the closure of commercial fishing altogether, Geeslin said.
The biologist also cited letters from State Rep. John Cyrier and State Rep. Mayes Middleton. He said Cyrier supported the proposal, but requested an exemption to delay closure until 2021. Middleton expressed concerns about the economic impacts of the closure in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Geeslin said.
TPW Commission Chairman Reed Morian of Houston closed the discussion with instructions for coastal fisheries staff to look into the logistics of a slot limit on flounder and to report back with their findings.
In other saltwater business, commissioners approved new Paddle Craft All-Water Guide License training course requirements and a proposal to strengthen the language of harvest reporting for commercial license holders to ensure that all catches are reported to TPWD, not just what is sold.
Freshwater
On the freshwater side, commissioners approved a laundry of proposed regulation changes on largemouth, crappie and catfish for a number of lakes, creeks and rivers, effective Sept. 1, 2020. The Commission also followed staff recommendations to leave intact the current 5 fish daily bag limit on alligator on Falcon Lake.
Freshwaters impacted changes include:
* Moss Lake - Place largemouth bass under a 16 inch maximum length limit allowing anglers five fish per day 16 inches and under. Bass over 16 inches much be released.
* Brushy Creek Lake and Brushy Creek: Reduce the minimum length limit on largemouth bass from 18 inches to 14 inches for Brushy Creek Lake. On Brushy Creek downstream from the lake to the Williamson/Milam County line, reduce blue and channel catfish daily bag limit from 25 fish to 5 fish, remove the 12-inch minimum length limit, and add gear restrictions limiting pole and line anglers to two poles.
* Lake Nasworthy - Replace the current 10-inch, 25 fish daily bag on crappie with a no minimum length limit rule and retain the 25-fish daily bag.
* Lake Texoma: Change from a 12-inch minimum length limit for blue and channel catfish to no minimum length, 15-fish to include one blue cat 30 inches or greater daily. For flathead catfish, change from a 20-inch minimum length limit to no minimum length limit, 5 fish daily.
* Texas waters of the Red River below Lake Texoma to Shawnee Creek: Remove the minimum length limits for catfish and change the daily bag for blue and channel catfish from 25 to 15 fish.
Hunting
Migratory bird seasons were finalized as proposed, as were daily limit reductions on scaup (3 birds to 1) and light geese (from 20 birds to 10) in both hunting zones.
Seasons dates are as follows:
Dove
* North Zone: Sept. 1-Nov. 12 and December 18- January 3.
* Central Zone: Sept. 1-Nov. 1 and Dec. 18-Jan.14.
* South Zone and Special White-winged Dove Area: Sept. 5, 6, 12, and 13; Sept. 14- Nov. 1 and Dec. 18
- Jan. 23.
Ducks
*High Plains Mallard Management Unit: Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2020 and Nov. 6-Jan. 31.
* Dusky Ducks: Nov. 9 - Jan. 31.
* North Zone: Nov.14-29 and Dec. 5-Jan. 31.
* Dusky Ducks: Nov. 19-29 and Dec. 5-Jan. 31.
South Zone: Nov. 7- 29 and Dec.12-Jan. 31, 2021
* Dusky Ducks: Nov. 12-29 and Dec. 12-Jan. 31.
* Early Teal: Sept. 12-27 (Daily limit, 6)
The daily bag limit for ducks is six, which may include no more than five mallards (only two of which may be hens); three wood ducks; one scaup (lesser scaup or greater scaup; two redheads; two canvasbacks; one pintail; and one "dusky" duck (mottled duck, Mexican like duck, black duck and their hybrids) during the seasons established for those species in this section. For all species not listed, the daily bag limit shall be six. The daily bag limit for coots is 15. The daily bag limit for mergansers is five, which may include no more than two hooded mergansers.
Geese
Western Zone
* Light Geese: Nov. 14-Feb. 14
* Dark Geese: Nov. 14-Feb. 14
Eastern Zone
*Light Geese: Nov. 7-Jan. 31
* Dark Geese: Nov. 7-Jan. 31
September Canada geese
* Sept. 12-27
Light Goose Conservation Order
* Eastern zone: Feb. 1-March 14
* Western Zone: Feb. 15-March 14
Youth Only Waterfowl
* High Plains MMU: Oct. 24-25
* North Zone: Nov. 7-8
* South Zone: Oct. 31-Nov. 1
Sandhill Crane
* Zone A: Oct. 31-Jan. 31
* Zone B: Nov. 27-Jan. 31
* Zone C: Dec. 19-Jan. 24
Gallinules
* Sept.12-27 and Nov. 7-Dec. 30
Rails
* Sept. 12-27 and Nov. 7-Dec. 30
Snipe
* Nov. 7-Feb. 21
Woodcock
* Dec. 18-Jan. 31
Additionally, commissioners approved new rules related to chronic wasting disease, including the establishment of CWD containment and surveillance zones in Val Verde County, a new surveillance zone in Kimble County and the expansion of the current containment zone in Medina, Bandera and Uvalde counties.
An automated process for application and issuance of permits for pronghorn antelope and mule deer also was approved.
Outdoors Briefs
BASS to bring 2021 ‘Classic back to Texas
Alabama-based BASS recently announced that the 2021 Bassmaster Classic is coming to Texas. The March 19-21 tournament will be held on Lake Ray Roberts, a 25,600-acre reservoir near Denton.
Daily weigh-ins are set for Dickies Arena located in the heart of the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. The Bassmaster Classic Outdoor Expo, featuring more than 200 vendors, will be held at Will Rogers Memorial Center.
The event is said to bring a economic windfall to the host city and the surrounding area. Two previous ‘Classics have been held on Texas waters, Lake Texoma in 1979 and Lake Conroe in 2017. Additional coverage is forthcoming.
TPWD facilities partially re-open
Two of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s most popular visitor and educational centers have partially re-opened to the public under enhanced safety guidelines prescribed by the CDC and state government orders.
The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens and Sea Center Texas in Lake Jackson opened to the public on May 27. TFFC hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m on Wednesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $2.50 per guest. The SCT will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
Both facilities will operate at 25 percent capacity with other restrictions in place. See TPWD’s website for complete guidelines.
Additionally, Texas state parks began taking overnight camping reservations on May 27 for arrival dates between June 1 and Sept. 7. All guests, including annual pass holders, need to pre-purchase day passes and overnight reservations in advance through the Texas State Parks reservation system.Reservations can be made online at www.texasstateparks.org or by calling 512-389-8900.
ET home to white bass bruisers
Texas waters are home to some giant white bass, as evidenced by a new New York state record reeled in during early May on the Lower Niagra River by youth angler Morgan Fonzi. Fonzi’s fish weighed 3.05 pounds. It eclipses the former state record white bass caught in 1992 by 2 ounces, according to reports on thefishingwire.com.
A 3 1/2 pounder is an exceptionally large white bass, but several Texas lakes and rivers have produced significantly larger fish. The biggest ones have been caught eastern Texas, where the hard-hitting sport fish thrive in the region’s major reservoirs and fertile river systems.
Several Texas lakes and rivers have water body records in excess of 4 pounds. Among them are Lake Livingston, 4.12 pounds; Tawakoni, 4.84 pounds; Toledo Bend, 4.40 pounds; Sabine River 4.04 pounds; Sam Rayburn, 4.75 pounds; and Ray Hubbard, 4.37 pounds. The Colorado River produced current Texas state record white bass weighing 5.56 pounds. It was caught in 1977.
“Project E” goes to Falcon
There are thousands of YouTubers out there, but few are more respected in bass fishing circles than veteran bass pro Edwin Evers of Talala, Okla.
The 2016 Bassmaster Classic Champ turned Major League Fishing pro recently teamed up Lake Falcon guide Matt Reed to produce one of his latest “Project E” episodes for the popular online video-sharing platform. It’s a two-part series fittingly titled “Catching Giants on Lake Falcon. You can view it at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaEmPP19Wpk&feature=youtu.be.
The series is both informative and entertaining as Evers and Reed rehash fond memories as team tournament partners while reeling in dozens of the thick-shouldered bruisers for which the Texas/Mexico border lake is famous.
Falcon is a massive reservoir that spans nearly 87,000 acres when at full pool, but it’s not so big these days. The reservoir is currently about 38 feet low, which is about 31 percent capacity.
