It happens every fall. Days grow shorter, nights longer and outside temperatures cooler. Whitetail bucks, all sporting their newest calcium crowns, go on testosterone tangents that sometimes take them places they normally might not go and cause them to make silly mistakes they usually would not make. Many throw caution to the wind as they prowl the woods hoping to find a little romance.
It’s a grand time of the year to be a deer hunter. A motorist, not so much.
In fact, there may not be a more dicey time to be on the road than fall. This is especially true for those traveling through rural areas with abundant deer populations, particularly at night.
Deer don’t show much respect for low fences. Nor are they prone to shy from a busy highway if something interests them on the opposite side.
It’s not uncommon for the animals to suddenly appear out of nowhere and dart across the road in front of passing vehicles. It can be a startling encounter that in many cases leads to deer/vehicle collisions. Sometimes folks wind up taking to the ditch. Or worst yet, crossing into the path of another vehicle in an attempt to avoid an accident.
Deer/vehicle collisions can happen any time of year, but they occur most frequently during the height of the animals’ breeding season. That’s because deer movement always peaks during the rut and the cooler weather that typically accompanies it.
Here in Texas, bucks are most likely to go on the move in search of receptive does from late October through December. Trouble sometimes starts when the girls play hard to get and run. It can be a recipe for disaster when the escape route leads across a busy highway.
Deer/vehicle collisions aren’t just dangerous. They also can be super costly.
According to one study conducted by State Farm Insurance, there were nearly 2 million animal collision insurance claims filed in the United States between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, resulting in billions of dollars spent on repairs.
While deer typically account for most animal collision claims, crashes with feral hogs and other critters can be just as costly. Hitting a 150-200 animal head-on at 60-70 m.p.h. can easily take out a plastic grill, bumper, fender, hood, radiator or even a windshield, none of which are cheap to fix.
Depending on the extent of the damage, the cost of repairs at the local body shop could quickly escalate into the thousands. In extreme cases, an insurance adjuster could even rule your truck or SUV a total loss.
While some accidents can’t be avoided, other collisions could be if drivers would use some common sense and play a little defense out there. Here are a few tips to avoid becoming a statistic:
* Always stay alert and watch both sides of the road, especially when traveling through rural areas at night. Pay attention to "deer crossing" and other signs. Be especially cautious in areas near woods or water. Places where creeks intersect with roads are often hotspots for deer and hog traffic.
* Use your high beam headlights, unless it is foggy or you are meeting another car. If you see a deer, hog other animal near the road, slow down. Flicking your high beams on a deer in the road may cause the animal to scurry away. High beams also help illuminate dark roads.
* If an animal-car crash is inevitable, don’t panic and swerve your vehicle. Stay on a straight course, grip the steering wheel tight and try to maintain control of your vehicle. It’s never a good idea to veer off the road or to cross over into oncoming lanes of traffic.
* Brake as necessary. If you can avoid hitting the animal, reduce your speed, honk your horn and tap your brakes to warn other drivers behind you. If there are no drivers behind you, brake hard.
* Flash your headlights at oncoming vehicles to warn other drivers if you happen the see deer near a roadway, night or day.
* Be especially cautious when driving during fall and a winter, when deer are breeding. Most deer/vehicle collisions happen during October through December.
* Be on high alert during peak movement periods. Watch for animals in the road between dusk and dawn.
* Watch for herds. If you see one deer, there are probably more nearby.
* Don't rely on a whistle. No scientific evidence supports that car-mounted deer whistles work.
* Reducing your speed when traveling dark backroads at night is never a bad idea. Always obey speed limits and wear seat belts.
As a side note, motorists involved in crashes with deer, or those who come across a road kill, cannot legally take the animal home for the meat without getting permission from a local game warden first, according to Nacogdoches County game warden Sean Reneau. Reneau added it is also against the law to take the antlers from bucks that have been hit by vehicles.
The logic behind the law on antler removal is to help deter the wheels of criminal minds from turning. Antlers of a really large buck might command a premium price from collectors.
A big rack also can tempting for a crook with guts enough to tag a road kill buck illegally and subsequently enter the deer in a big buck contest in an attempt to win cash and prizes. That’s fraud, any way you slice it.
“Killing a deer with a vehicle is not a legal means or method, even if it’s by accident,” Reneau said. “We see a lot of big ol’ bucks killed by vehicles every year. In most cases you can take the meat if you ask for permission from a warden, but you can’t take the antlers.”
Reneau has witnessed some strange encounters with poachers during his 24-year career as a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden. One the most bizarre happened early in his career, when he crossed paths with a road hunter who was illegally using his vehicle as a weapon.
Reneau said was on patrol one night below the Lake Cooper dam, where he had positioned a remote controlled buck decoy alongside the highway. A truck passed by. Moments later, the driver steered the vehicle off the road into the borrow ditch and ran over the decoy in a blatant attempt to kill what he thought was a live deer.
The warden said he found no firearm inside the vehicle, but it didn’t prevent filing on the driver for illegally hunting from a public roadway. “That’s exactly what he was doing,” Reneau said. “Instead of using a rifle, he was attempting to use his vehicle to illegally kill a deer.”
Go figure. That’s the mentality of some outlaws game wardens deal with on a regular basis.
Outdoors Briefs
Saltwater anglers reminded of temporary flounder fishing closure, Nov. 1-Dec. 14
Texas saltwater anglers are reminded of a temporary closure on flounder fishing that goes into effect Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 14. The regulation doesn’t restrict anglers from catching flounder, but it does prohibit them from tossing any of the tasty sport fish on ice during the closure period, which spans the heart of the fall flounder run.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved the closure, along with an increase in the minimum size limit on flounder from 14-15 inches, during March 2020. Citing potential economic concerns related to COVID-19, the Commission elected to delay the season closure until fall of 2021.
TPWD coastal fisheries staff recommended the changes after several sampling methods used for evaluating fish populations reflected a downward spiral in flounder numbers. The negative trend is being witnessed innumerous other coastal states.
TPWD fisheries scientists Dakus Geeslin told commissioners females represent most of the flounder harvest each year. He said the increased size limit, combined with a complete season closure, could boost spawning stock biomass up to 58 percent over one generation of flounder, or about 5 years.
10.89 pounder takes top spot at Berkley big bass event
Chad Foraker of Kemp and Henry Jones of Hosston, LA., were the big winners in the 16th Annual Berkley Big Bass tournament held Oct. 16-17 at Lake Fork.
Foraker weighed in a 10.89 pounder during the final hour of the second round to grab the tournament’s top prize, a fully rigged Skeeter ZX 200 bass boat, plus $1000 as the big bass of the hour.
Jones also took home a new Skeeter for catching the biggest bass under the lake’s 16-24 inch slot limit, a 2.80 pounder.
Anglers were limited to the use of Berkley, Sebile, Johnson and other Pure Fishing brand baits during the tournament.Both of winning fish were reportedly caught on Berkley Power Worms.
Bass Champs says 1,200 anglers competed in the two-day event that paid back more than $150,000 in cash and prizes.
GSM Outdoors acquires Yamamoto
GSM Outdoors recently announced the acquisition of Gary Yamamoto Custom Baits.
Based in Irving, GSM has a rich history in the outdoor industry as a powerhouse manufacturer and technology innovator of specialized hunting, shooting and outdoor gear. The company owns more than two dozen of the industry’s most popular brands, yet this marks its first venture in the fishing category.
Yamamoto is a legendary Japenense bait designer and bass pro who lives in Palestine. His company manufactures a wide variety of baits for use in fresh and saltwater, but is most famous for its salt-impregnated soft stick bait called the Senko.
Yamamoto currently lists more than two dozen bass anglers on its freshwater pro staff.
Quail season underway Oct. 30, forecast calls for modest results
From TPWD Reports
Quail season begins statewide Oct. 30 but outside of South Texas, bobwhite and scaled quail populations continue to their long, slow road to recovery following several years of drought. Based on results of summer roadside surveys, experts say hunting opportunities and success will vary across the state.
The annual call count surveys involved driving more than 3,300 miles. Wildlife biologists say male bobwhite quail could be heard calling regularly during morning drives, but adult and brood sightings remained low. Despite reports of birds calling along most routes, the final survey numbers left much to be desired given how great habitat looked across much of the state, according to John McLaughlin, TPWD upland game bird program leader..
“Apart from the winter storm in February, mild winter conditions statewide were a welcome reprieve for the bobwhite populations coming off a third year of below average abundance,” said McLaughlin. “However, a relatively dry start to the year likely put a damper on early nesting activity. In the Rolling Plains and South Texas, survey numbers were surprisingly the lowest they have been since the survey’s inception in 1978.”
There has also been the suggestion that the winter storm may have hurt populations, added McLaughlin. To what extent the storm impacted birds is tough to assess, and would be mostly speculative, but it likely presented yet another hurdle to survival and to individuals ramping up for the nesting season.
Scaled quail are better evolved to withstand drought than bobwhites but nonetheless also rely on timely rainfall in the spring and late summer to grow populations. Unfortunately, late rains delayed spring nesting activity and put most counties behind the eight ball.
“Although scaled quail in the Trans-Pecos fared better than their counterparts in the Rolling Plains and South Texas, and have for some time, populations were below average in 2020,” said McLaughlin. “Broadly, we expect hunting conditions will be below average to fair for most counties, especially those along or close to the New Mexico border.”
McLaughlin says scaled quail seemed to have benefitted from additional May rainfall farther east in Terrell County and across the Pecos River in Crockett County in the Edwards Plateau. These areas are where our biologists observed the majority of their scaled quail coveys.
“The most encouraging reports for scaled quail outside the Trans-Pecos have come from the Panhandle and southern Rolling Plains regions, where birds appeared to have caught enough spring rainfall to make a modest push this year,” said McLaughlin. “However, we expect that hunting conditions will be below average to fair, which should hold true for scaled quail across most other parts of the state as well.”
A regional breakdown of this year’s TPWD quail index survey for northern bobwhite and scaled quail, including highlights and prospects, is available online, tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/planning/quail_forecast/forecast/.
