Greg Bludau of College Station is enjoying a remarkable run in TPWD’s drawn hunt program. The hunter participated in three draw hunts last season that produced a Sambar stag, Axis buck (with shed antlers), Nilgai bull and a whitetail buck. Bludau has collected 11 trophies during drawn hunts over the last five seasons, including four Pope and Young whitetails. He may be Texas’ most successful public lands hunter.