Greg Bludau of College Station has a rich history of success on Texas public hunting lands. He’s got the taxidermy receipts to prove it.
As trophies go, Bludau may be Texas’ most successful public lands hunter ever. I like to call him Mr. Public.
Bludau, 34, has been visiting the drawing board and applying for hunts through TPWD’s draw program since 2016. In five seasons he’s taken 11 trophy animals including seven whitetail bucks and four exotics — an Axis buck, a Sambar stag, a Nilgai bull and a Nilgai cow.
Nine of the big game animals were taken by bow and arrow. Four of the whitetails cracked the minimum score for entry to Pope and Young records as well as the Texas Big Game Awards Program.
Bludau takes his public hunting more seriously than most. He applies for upwards of 50 different hunts each season, which naturally boosts his odds of getting drawn for at least one hunt, but sometimes more. He also hunts on private land.
“It’s a really exciting time for me, from the moment the draw menu comes out all the way to the draw dates,” he said. “I don’t look forward to anything more than I look forward to that. I have a strong passion about it and I’m fortunate to be able to do it. I’m single with no kids and I have a job that allows me the freedom to scratch the itch.”
Bludau says the idea of winning an opportunity to go on a quality hunt for a cheap price is certainly attractive, but diversity is what fuels his love of the draw.
“Texas is a unique state with a wide diversity of ecoregions,” he said. “The draw hunt program allows me to have the chance to hunt multiple species on different terrain. Every time a get to go on a draw hunt to a different place is a new adventure. Every step I take is a new one into a place I’ve never been.”
