Bass pros endure all sorts injuries and illnesses just like everyone else. I’ve never met a pro who hasn’t toughed out a tournament despite feeling under the weather. Sometimes things get serious enough to take a guy out of the game for a while.
One of Texas’ most decorated anglers — Clark Wendlandt of Cedar Park — had to call it quits early this year. Wendlandt, 56, recently took a medical hardship exemption from Bassmaster Elite Series competition after suffering severe hemorrhaging of the retina in his left eye.
Wendlandt won Elite Series Angler of the Year title in 2020. Additionally, he won the FLW Tour AOY title three times during a 22-year run with that league. He is one of only a few pros to win the AOY title in both circuits.
Wendlandt’s a non-fishing related injury that his doctors say will require a series of injections followed by surgery to correct, Wendlandt said. The condition forced Wendlandt to sit out the final two events of a nine-tournament schedule that ends this month. The decision allowed Wendlandt to maintain his No. 43 ranking in the Angler of the Year standings after seven tournaments without jeopardizing his requalification for the tour next season
But there was a price to pay. Wendlandt was in good shape to qualify for the 2023 Bassmaster Classic set for next March on the Tennessee River. Taking a leave of absence killed those chances.
“Golfers take medical exemptions all the time, but they can afford to miss an event or two with a 40-event schedule,” Wendlandt said. “If we miss an event in our sport, it costs us a Bassmaster Classic berth.”
It was a tough pill to swallow at first, but Wendlandt knows now he made the right decision.
“I know I have a lot more tournaments ahead of me, and more importantly, I only have two eyes and need both of them,” Wendlandt said. “It was the right move.”
Wendlandt’s problems couldn’t have started at a worse time. In mid-August, he and his wife, Patti, were more than 1,200 miles from home in South Dakota, where Wendlandt was scheduled to compete in an Elite Series event on Lake Oahe.
The couple arrived a little early to do some sightseeing. They wound up paying a visit to a Rapid City eye clinic instead after Wendlandt awoke one morning and realized he was unable to see out of his left eye. Doctors there recommended he see a specialist, but no appointments were available locally until the following week.
Wendlandt withdrew from the tournament and headed back to Texas. He currently ungoing treatment and awaiting surgery with a good prognosis.
Wendlandt isn’t the only Texas pro to face physical hardship this season.
Elite Series pro Brad Whatley of Bivens fished through four tournaments this season before taking a medical hardship exemption due to ongoing problems with Crohn’s Disease, a disease he has been battling off and on on since he was in his 20s.
Whatley, 42, used the exemption to sit out three tournaments before returning to compete in the final two events of the season.
Major League Fishing pro Lendell Martin, Jr., of Nacogdoches was also sidelined late in the 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit season. Martin is currently recovering from knee replacement surgery.
