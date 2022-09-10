Sept. 1 marked the beginning of a new fiscal year for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Time for Texas hook and bullet crowds to buy current licenses and any stamp endorsements they might need for archery hunting, hunting upland and migratory birds and fishing in fresh or saltwater.
A reptile and amphibian stamp also is required to capture indigenous snakes, turtles and frogs on the shoulder of a public road or any unpaved area of a public right of way, if you are into that sort of thing.
It would also be wise to get familiar with new regulations put in place earlier this year by the TPW Commission. Several new laws related to Texas hunting and fishing went into effect on Sept. 1.
While most were adopted during the Commission’s regulatory hearing last spring, lawmakers in late August voted in changes that add to the list of counties with Chronic Wasting Disease zones while modifying laws in some counties where CWD restrictions are already in place. Containment zones are used in areas where CWD is known to exist; surveillance zones cover areas at high risk for CWD.
TPWD says CWD is a progressive and fatal neurological disease with a long incubation period that affects the cervid family of deer including deer, elk and moose. Infected cervids may not show visible signs of illness until years later.
As of August 2022, 376 captive or free-ranging white-tailed deer, mule deer, red deer and elk in 15 Texas counties have tested positive for CWD.
According to Alan Cain, TPWD white-tailed deer program leader, the Commission on August 25 implemented a CWD surveillance zone covering roughly 193,328 acres in Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak and McMullen Counties. TPWD established the surveillance zone following detection of CWD in a Duval County breeding facility in 2021.
The new zone includes land between US 281 to the east, FM 624 to the north and US 59 to the west. The southern border follows a series of roads including CR 101, CR145, CR 172, CR170, CR 120, US Highway 281 and Texas Highway 44. The zone includes the cities of Alice and Freer to allow hunters to take whole carcasses to processing facilities.
The zone will take effect for the 2022-23 hunting season. The ruling includes a two-year sunset that will allow Commissioners to review collection data and continue surveillance as needed, according to Cory Chandler, TPWD deputy communications director.
It is worth noting the original proposal issued by wildlife staff in early August would have impacted roughly 330,000 acres of land in the aforementioned counties, according to Cain.
Commissioners amended the original proposal and reduced the size of the surveillance zone after hearing public comments and consulting with wildlife staff.
TPWD received 566 total written comments on the proposal with 17 percent in favor. Chandler said 14 percent disagreed with some part of the proposal and 69 percent were completely opposed.
The Texas Deer Association issued a statement following the decision indicating the organization is appreciative of the Commission’s willingness to reduce size of Texas’ eighth CWD Surveillance Zone and to include a sunset clause in the ruling.
“Still, we feel it is time for a significant change in the statewide surveillance and management approach to CWD,” the statement said. “We believe it is time to address CWD management throughout the state in ways that would prevent negative consequences in specific areas. It is time to consider a more inclusive surveillance approach statewide rather than labeling specific areas as zones. We remain committed to assisting TPWD in finding ways to partner with landowners and hunters to increase CWD surveillance of hunter-harvested deer.”
Chandler said hunters may not transport the whole carcass of a CWD-susceptible species outside of a CWD zone. The carcass must be quartered and the head provided for testing. Hunters can transport the entire carcass within the zone to the check station. If a hunter has a trophy that they wish to transport to a taxidermist outside of a zone, they will need to obtain a head waiver.
Cain added that check-in stations or drop box locations within the new zone will be set up in Freer, Alice and one other location before hunting season gets underway.
Chandler said the Commission also extended the CWD containment zone in Bandera, Medina and Uvalde counties due to the discovery of CWD in the northern and southern part of the zone. The extension includes all land within five miles of a CWD-positive case in native, free-ranging deer.
Additionally, a containment zone was created in Kimble County due to the detection of CWD in a deer breeding facility and adjacent release site in 2020 and 2022, respectively. That zone includes all land within two miles of the perimeter of the release site where CWD was detected. The Commission also adopted the expansion of the surveillance zone which will include the city of Junction to allow hunters to take whole carcasses to processing facilities, Chandler said.
Following are several other regulation changes Texas hunters and anglers need to be aware of. All went into effect September 1:
Freshwater Fishing
Sam Rayburn Reservoir (Angelina, Jasper, Nacogdoches, Sabine, and San Augustine counties): Delineate the upstream reservoir boundary for Sam Rayburn Reservoir to differentiate between the inflowing river and the reservoir where special exceptions to statewide channel and blue catfish daily bag, possession and length limits are in place.
Lake Texoma (Cooke and Grayson counties): Delineate the upstream reservoir boundary for Lake Texoma to differentiate between the inflowing river and lake where special exceptions to statewide daily bag, possession and length limits are in place.
Bois d’Arc Lake (Fannin County): Bois d’Arc Lake will open with a 16-inch maximum size limit on largemouth bass, with an exception for temporary possession of a 24-inch bass for weighing as a potential ShareLunker. It was originally hoped the lake would open for fishing in September, but the opening has been delayed due to drought and low water. No opening date has been set.
Lake Texoma (Cooke and Grayson counties): Special exceptions to the statewide daily bag on walleye at Lake Texoma are no longer in place. The statewide reg of 5 daily, only two less than 16 inches now applies.
Lake Texoma (Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Red River, and Bowie counties), Red River and tributaries: For alligator gar, the harvest closure during May now aligns with Oklahoma harvest regulations.
Coleto Creek Reservoir (Goliad and Victoria counties) and Fairfield Lake (Freestone County): Statewide daily bag, possession and length limits on red drum are now in place.
Red River Tributaries: Anglers on the tributaries of of the Red River in Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Red River and Bowie counties are prohibited from transporting live nongame fish. The reg is meant to prevent transfer of invasive carp as bait.
Hunting
Deer hunters in Collin, Dallas, Grayson and Rockwall counties are now required to report on all buck and antlerless white-tailed deer harvests during white-tailed deer season to TPWD. Harvests must be reported within 24 hours using either the free My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app (for iOS and Android) or on the My Texas Hunt Harvest web page.
Modify the definitions of “buck deer” and “antlerless deer.” Antlerless deer are now defined as deer having no antler point protruding through the skin, or a buck deer that has completely shed its antlers. Buck deer are defined has deer having a hardened antler point protruding through the skin or a deer having antler growth in velvet greater than one inch.
TPWD white-tailed deer program leader Alan Cain said the definition modifications are necessary to clarify for hunters and law enforcement about the correct tags used to tag odd scenarios we run into such as deer with velvet antlers, antlered does, nubbin bucks or buck fawns, and shed antler bucks.
Hunters may now retain only the skull cap with antlers attached, and the tail, as proof of sex for buck deer rather than the whole head.
Expand mule deer antler restrictions to an additional 21 counties in the Panhandle.
Mule deer bucks must have an outside spread of the main beams of 20 inches or greater in Andrews, Armstrong, Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Collingsworth, Dawson, Donley, Foard, Gaines, Hale, Hardeman, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Martin, Parmer, Randall, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum counties.
The idea is to protect bucks in the younger age classes from harvest and promote more mature deer in the herd. The antler restriction does not apply to MLDP properties, or in any part of a county within a CWD management zone.
The mule deer antler restriction also applies to Terrell County within the Trans-Pecos as part of a four-year experiment.
Extend the general mule deer season in 15 southwestern Panhandle counties from nine to 16 days and add a special archery season in those counties. The list includes Andrews, Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Dawson, Gaines, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Martin, Parmer, Terryand Yoakum counties.
The West Zone for goose hunting will to open a week earlier than current goose hunting regulations.
The daily bag limit (two) on hooded mergansers has been removed. Hooded mergansers are now part of the single aggregate daily bag limit of six per day.
Turkey season east of I-35 in Ellis county is now closed to support ongoing restocking efforts along the Trinity River.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.