It happens every fall. Momma deer meets Papa deer.
When the mood is right, a brief courtship begins. Eventually, romance fills the air and the two animals do what comes natural. It’s a beautiful thing.
Approximately 6 1/2 months later, following a 200-day gestation period, does that were successfully bred in fall will give birth to a fawn provided nothing bad happens to mess up the pregnancy.
Mature does in good health frequently have twins. Some may even have triplets.
Newborns typically weigh about 6-8 pounds, roughly the size of a big house cat. The animals are born scent-free, cloaked in tannish coats mottled with around 300 white spots — drab gifts from Mother Nature meant to provide natural camouflage and help fawns go undetected by coyotes, bobcats and other predators.
Fawns gradually lose their spots as they get older. Most are spot free by fall.
Statewide, most Texas fawns hit the ground between mid-May and mid-July, depending on the timing of peak breeding activity by ecological region.
In eastern Texas, where the rut normally peaks in early-to-mid-November, the majority of does will domino from mid-May through mid-June. Peak rutting activity in South Texas is usually mid-to-late December. Likewise, most fawns are born a little later in the southern parts of Texas than in most of the state, usually mid-to-late July.
Regardless of the timing, fawns are always born into single parent families. With no daddy around to help rock the cradle, the doe always takes full charge.
Does are great mothers and their maternal instincts are amazingly clever.
A doe will nurse its fawn multiple times throughout the day. When not tending a newborn, the doe will stash it in tall grass, under a bush or any other spot she feels is safe. Then she will venture off to forage for herself.
It’s not uncommon for a doe to leave a fawn unattended for several hours at a time. The doe may feed 200-300 yards away depending on the circumstances, but she will always return to care for the youngster, or move it to a different location.
The fawn is genetically programmed to remain motionless with its head low and ears flat while in the hiding mode, awaiting its mother’s return. Does and fawns frequently communicate among themselves using body language, but they also rely on vocal cues by “bleating.”
Witnessing Nature’s Way
Julie Fleming and her mother, Karen Taricco, recently witnessed nature’s way first hand.
Fleming and Taricco are residents of Holly Lake Ranch, a large, gated subdivision north of Tyler. All sorts of wildlife have found refuge within the 4,200-acre subdivision. White-tailed deer are abundant there.
In late May, Fleming was visiting at her mother’s house when she looked out the window and spotted a newborn fawn bedded down in a flower bed just outside the front door. The doe wasn’t anywhere to be seen, but the women weren’t alarmed. Time has taught them the ways of Mother Nature.
Fleming said fawns are a common sight around the subdivision during late spring. Occasionally, however, the does will stash the little ones in some pretty strange places.
“People find them on the their yard decks and in their flower gardens,” Fleming said. “We have them all over Holly Lake. It’s a beautiful season right now.”
Fleming and Taricco snapped a few photos of the bedded fawn, but they played it smart and didn’t attempt to touch it. Instead, they kept their distance and watched out the window to make sure the fawn was safe. As expected, the doe returned about two hours later, took the baby and melted into the woods.
Taricco posted the photos of the fawn on social media along with a very meaningful message. “What a blessing to see this and share this beautiful animal on my front porch,” Taricco wrote. “But we did not touch this beautiful gift. I named him Boo.”
There is plenty of truth in Taricco’s message. The mother/daughter allowed Mother Nature run its course. More importantly, they resisted the temptation to intervene by picking the animal up thinking it was abandoned.
Ask any game warden, wildlife biologist or wildlife rehabilitator and they will tell you Taricco’s message is one they wish more people would heed. Sadly, however, that’s not always case.
Hands Off: Don’t Be a Fawn Napper
Each spring, law enforcement officers and wildlife experts receive countless phone calls from from individuals who find newborn fawns curled up on lawns, in pastures, flower beds or even alongside public roadways.
With the mother nowhere in sight, some people believe the fawn has been abandoned and the Good Samaritan mode kicks in. They pluck the fawn from its natural environment and take it home thinking they are doing it a favor.
In most instances, however, that’s hardly case at all. In fact, what was originally presumed to be a good deed could turn into a death sentence for a perfectly healthy animal.
At the very least it could ruin any chance of the youngster ever being reunited with its mother. It also places the now-orphaned fawn in a situation where it is dependent on space and time-strapped wildlife rehabilitators for survival until it can fend for itself.
A recent study conducted by Texas wildlife rehabilitator Ann Connell found that, in some years, 40 percent or more of the deer fawns referred to her were not orphans or injured, but "kidnapped" from their mothers, according to TPWD.
“I hear about it pretty often this time of year,” said Alan Cain, white-tailed deer program leader with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “People come across a bedded fawn and many of them automatically assume something has happened to its mother. But that’s rarely the case. The doe is probably pretty close by. She may even be watching you from a distance.”
TPWD wildlife biologist Sean Willis of Lufkin knows the scenario all too well. Willis said his office fields dozens of phone calls this time of year from well-meaning people who have picked up fawns and other newborn wildlife like fledgling birds, rabbits, raccoons and foxes believed to be abandoned, when in reality they aren’t.
The biologist called fawn napping a statewide problem that happens way more often than it should. “I’d say hundreds, if not thousands, of fawns get picked up in Texas each year,” Willis said.
Sadly, a percentage of those deer wind up dying a slow and senseless death. And those that do survive sometimes have trouble readjusting to life in the wild after release.
Perhaps the biggest problem people run into when they rob a fawn from the woods is they have no idea how to care for it once they get it home. Among other things, a newborn requires a special diet comprised of milk high in colostrum.
Colostrum is the mother’s first milk. It’s high in protein, nutrient dense and full of antibodies that help protect the fawn from contracting disease during the first weeks of it life.
Fawn nappers also can potentially get into trouble with the law. Get caught in possession of one and you could receive a citation along with a brisk fine.
When Fawns Need Help
Occasionally, fawns can get into trouble in the wild. One that is visibly injured, covered in fire ants or showing obvious signs of distress might need some help.
If you do find a fawn in need of help, don’t attempt to care or raise the animal yourself. Contact a game warden or wildlife rehabilitator in your area immediately. TPWD maintains a full list of wildlife rehabilitators by county on its website, tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/wild/rehab/list/.
Experts says it is always a good idea to assess the situation before acting
Life in the wild is hard. Us humans can sometimes make it even tougher by trying to help baby animals when it isn’t needed. TPWD experts say it is best to evaluate each situation carefully before intervening. Here aresome tips for assessing situations regarding baby birds and fawns:
* Offspring calling from nest. Parent not present: Many animals deliberately avoid areas where their offspring are present. Such "hiding" behaviors reduce the chance of calling a predator's attention to the young. While you may not be able to sense the presence of the parent, it is likely close by and in visual or auditory contact with its offspring. Patiently observe the nest to see if the parent returns. If you still believe the nest is abandoned, carefully, without touching the nest, place small sticks around it. If after a day the sticks have been disturbed and the offspring still appear to be healthy, the nest has probably been visited by a parent.
* Blown-down nest: If the nest is relatively undamaged and the young birds or eggs are unharmed, replace the nest into the tree from which it fell or in a nearby tree. The parents should continue to tend the nest. A badly damaged nest may be placed into a strawberry basket or other appropriately sized basket before placement in a tree. You may need to secure the nest to the branch with twine.
It is a common fallacy that birds reject their young if they have acquired a human scent. In fact, very few bird species possess a developed sense of smell. Excessive handling should be avoided, as mammalian predators may be attracted to human scents in their search for food.
* Grounded baby birds: Frequently, birds seen hopping on the ground begging for food do not require your assistance. It is common for birds to fledge from the nest before they are fully feathered or flight-ready. They will be fed on the ground for a day or two until they are able to fly, and then may fly with a parent until able to forage on their own. Usually, if the grounded bird is a healthy fledgling, you will see a parent attending it or foraging nearby. Careful observation should help you make a correct determination. If the bird is in a street, place it under a nearby bush. If there are dogs or cats present, try to keep them away from the area for a few hours. Never unnecessarily handle or move the fledgling from the area where it was found. Baby blue jays are slow to mature, so the fledgling stage will generally take longer for them.
* Abandoned deer fawns: In Texas, it is very common for people to encounter seemingly orphaned or abandoned deer. Mother deer typically leave their fawns bedded down while they are away foraging. If the fawn is not crying, is not covered with fire ants, the eyes are not swollen and there are no visible wounds, do not handle or disturb it. Your presence will only cause unnecessary stress for the fawn.
Source: Steve Schwelling, TPWD
