TPWD is currently taking applications for 150 Trinity River Alligator Gar Harvest Authorization Permits through September 30. The permits are dedicated specifically for the 400-mile stretch of the Trinity River between the Interstate 30 bridge in Dallas and the Interstate 10 bridge in Chambers County. Winners of the free permits are allowed to harvest one alligator gar 48 inches or longer from the Trinity using any legal means or method. The permits are valid through August 31, 2023. Rod and reel anglers catch and release dozens of big alligator like this one on the Trinity every year. (Courtesy Photo, Chris Moody/Gar Fishing Addiction Guide Service)