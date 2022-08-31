Plenty of lessons are learned in Texas dove fields each fall and winter. Not all of them are pleasant.
Dove hunters make mistakes like everyone else. Some screw ups can be pretty costly.
Doves are migratory birds protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Not all types of doves are legal to shoot. Killing protected birds or hunting doves over bait can get you into hot water with the law if you get caught.
Hunting violations involving migratory birds may result in citations on both the state and federal level. Fines and civil restitution fees can be brisk. Ignorance is typically no excuse in the eyes of a game warden.
Dove hunters can do themselves a favor by learning a little something identifying different species of doves and the laws governing them.
Texas dove hunters may bump into six kinds of doves, but only four of them are legal to shoot — mourning doves, white-winged doves, white-tipped doves and Eurasian collared doves. Inca doves, common ground doves as well as Band-tailed pigeons are protected.
Legal in the Field
Mourning Dove: The most abundant and widespread game bird in North America — 194 million — and the most abundant dove in Texas with an estimated resident breeding population of about 20 million adults. Millions of northern migrants pass through Texas each fall en route to Central America, causing numbers to swell even higher.
Mourning doves are colored light grey/brown with black spots on each wing and pointed tails. Well-known for their erratic flying patterns, mourning doves are prone to zig when you think they’ll zag. They can fly at speeds around 50 mph and make an unusual whistling sound when taking off and landing.
White-winged Dove: The second most abundant dove in Texas with an estimated resident population of about 10 million birds. Prominent in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, the birds have rapidly expanded to other parts of Texas and beyond over the last three decades. Outside their historic range, the biggest numbers of Texas whitewings are found in urban areas like Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Houston. The whitewing is bigger and blockier than the mourning dove with a rounded tail and distinct white chevrons on its wings.
White-tipped Doves: TPWD dove program leader Owen Fitzsimmons says there is no reliable population data on white-tipped doves, mainly because of their recluse nature and isolation to border counties in deep South Texas. Most are shot by hunters targeting mourning and white-winged doves. Similar in size to whitewings, the birds have a large, rounded tail and rust-colored wing linings.
Eurasian Collard Dove: An exotic species documented in 134 Texas counties with an estimated population of around 3.5 million statewide. They big birds fly noticeably slower than mourning doves and are easily identifiable by a narrow black collar on the nape of the neck and a squared tail that is white underside. Eurasians don’t count towards your daily limit; there is no limit on how many you can shoot.
Not Legal to Shoot
Inca Dove: Sometimes called the Mexican dove, the Inca is widely distributed around Texas and ranges into parts of Louisiana, New Mexico and Arizona. The Inca is about half the size of a whitewing. It’s gray-brown body is covered in feathers that resemble a scaled pattern. The tail is long and square and edged with white feathers that may flare out in flight. The underwings are reddish, like other ground doves. They produce a distinctive rattling noise upon takeoff. Fitzsimmons says the birds are typically recluse and seldom seen in groups larger than 2-3 birds.
Common Ground Dove: Like the Inca, it’s a little dove usually seen in small groups, often on the ground. Lives a solitary lifestyle, mostly in Central, South and West Texas. The feathers on the head and the upper breast have a scale like appearance. Sandy brown in color with dark spots on the wings and a short, brown tail.
Other Illegal Birds: Federal law prohibits the killing of non-game migratory birds. Protected birds that you may encounter while dove hunting include songbirds, eagles, hawks, owls, vultures, killdeer, nighthawks, herons, cattle egrets and woodpeckers.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by email, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
