ATHENS — Water level is two inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says school bass have been active on points, hitting small Flukes, white spinnerbaits and topwaters. Outside grass edges in 8-12 feet holding better quality fish on Senkos and jigs. Crappie are good around brush piles in 18-20 feet. Lots of undersize fish reported on jigs or shiners.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 1.09 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass, blue cat and white bass are hitting fresh cut bait or slabs around humps in 15-20 feet of water. Brush piles in 12-20 feet are the best bet for quality black bass using Carolina rigs or cranks. Also some fish to be caught around docks using wacky worms, square bills and jigs. Docks in 5-6 feet giving up some limits of crappie, main shooting jigs to shade. Brush piles in 16-22 feet also good for some limits.
PALESTINE — Water level is six inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says black bass are good early in the day using bladed jigs, Carolina rigs and crank baits, mostly on points. Brush piles in 10-14 feet also giving up some quality fish at times. Hit the old 155 roadbed with spoons and cranks for white bass. Crappie are fair timberwith jigs or shiners. Channel cat are good with plenty of limits reported around deeper boat docks and baited holes in 14-16 feet, mostly on punch bait or night crawlers.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 1.39 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says the catfishing action has been outstanding using punch bait in standing timber in about 25 feet of water. The Richland Creek arm has been producing steady limits. White bass are slow and black bass are fair on drop shots on or near points. Crappie are good with limits reported around brush piles and bridge columns in 15-20 feet.
FORK — Water level is 1.94 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid 70s.
Fishing guide Gary Paris says bass are fair to good using topwaters, Flukes, small spinnerbaits and square bills. Covering water is the key. Channel cat are excellent to eight pounds over baited holes in 21-35 feet water. Average size is 10-13 inches. All on punch bait. Crappie fishermen are picking up limits around brush in 20-25 feet. Also some fish suspended at 15-22 feet around bridges.
’PINES — Water level is three inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good using frogs, buzz baits and Flukes tossed over grass beds at the north end of the lake. Farther south fish are hitting Carolina rigs and deep cranks on drops. Also some fish hitting topwaters early in the day, all on points. Crappie are fair along the river and the long bridge up north.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 1.64 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Bass fishing has been fair. Topwaters producing a few fish early over shallow flats near channel breaks, then switching to a Carolina rig, drop shot, shaky head or spoon on points, drops and hard bottom structure. School fish are intermittent but most are small. Crappie are fair around brush piles using shiners or jigs.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 2.28 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has been good. with steady limits coming on shiners soaked around brush piles 24-28 feet of water, suspended 10-12 feet down. Dearman says bass fishing has been good to 10 pounds. A 10.84 pounder won the Sealy Outdoors Fall Shootout last weekend; numerous fish upwards of seven pounds brought to the scales. Some good numbers coming on Series 5 cranks, Carolina rigs and topwater worked on points in 10-12 feet of water. Also some fish holding along drops and hard bottom structure in 12-20 feet of water, according to guide Brian Branum. Frogs, swim jigs and topwaters are good choices around new growth hydrilla.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 4.07 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been tough overall. A few fish hitting topwaters early, then switching to Texas rigs and cranks in 10-14 feet. School fish have been the most reliable, best in calm conditions. Look for the bite to improve with cooler weather. Catfish are good to 20-30 pounds at the north end of the lake on stump hooks tipped with live or cut bait. Rod and reelers also reporting some good catches on night crawlers, cut bait and punch bait.
NACONICHE — Water level is at full pool and clear. Water temp in the low to mid-70s.
David Russell says bass fishing as been tough. A few small fish hitting along roadbeds throughout the day. Topwaters producing a decent bite during late afternoon. No report on crappie.
