ATHENS — Water level is about two inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing continues to be slow with the best bite coming on jigs, deep cranks and Carolina rigs worked on main lake points and around brush piles in 20-plus feet. Crappie fishing is fair. Brush piles in 20-25 feet giving up a few limits on shiners and jigs.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 1.53 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 50s, low 60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber isn’t reporting many changes from last week. Black bass to five pounds are hitting cranks, jigs and bladed jigs around docks and shore rock. Crappie fishermen taking some solid limits around bridges and brush piles in 16-20 feet. Jigs and shiners producing equally well at times. Shallow points and wind blown shorelines up north producing good numbers of eating size blue cat using fresh cut bait.
PALESTINE — Water level is about 6 1/2 inches low and clear to stained. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good using bladed jigs, spinnerbaits and jigs around docks in 3-6 feet of water. Also some fish on main lake points, hitting Carolina rigs near drops. White bass are good on points and along the Highway 155 roadbeds using slabs and trolling with deep cranks. Crappie fishing has been good with some fish upwards of two pounds reported using jigs and shiners under the Highway 155 bridges and on brush piles in 16-20 feet. Catfish are excellent on night crawlers fished over baited holes along the river. Jugs and trotlines producing some bigger blue cat.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is about two feet low and clear. Fishing guide Royce Simmons says the crappie fishing has slowed down significantly. A few fish still hitting shiners around brush piles and bridges in 20 feet. White bass are good with a limits coming on slabs on main lake points and humps in 25-30 feet. Catfish are excellent on punch bait fished in timber in the Richland Creek arm in 20-30 feet. Cormorant roosts holding good numbers.
Black bass are fair on main lake points in 10-20 feet, many on Texas and Carolina rigged plastics.
FORK — Water level is 2.88 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing has been fair with some decent quality slot fish hitting Texas rig plastics and square bill cranks worked along creek channel edges in 3-8 feet of water. Channel cats are good over baited holes using punch bait. Crappie are best around bridges and on main points using shiners or jigs.
‘PINES — Water level is about three inches low and clear. Water temp the 60s.
Bass pro Jim Tutt of Longview says bass are good up north targeting skinny water grass with Flukes and frogs. Also some fish hanging close to river bends above the bridge, hitting Texas rigs and jigs. Farther south, fish are holding around rocks and hitting square bills and topwaters. The bite has been good all day with some wind. Crappie are good along the main river channel using shiners or jigs around brush down south. Also some fish around the main bridge up north. Catfish are slow.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 2.23 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Bass are fair. Some groups of fish holding on main lake structure, channel ledges and around isolated stumps in 18-25 feet. Most are small, but lots of action on spoons, shaky head worms and Carolina rigs. Some fish roaming with bait. Texas rigs, topwaters and cranks also producing a few quality fish around beds in 3-6 feet. No report on crappie.
NACONICHE — Water level is at full pool and clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been slow. A few small fish working near the surface, but most are suspended and reluctant to bite.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 3.3 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s ahead of the front.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says mild weather conditions have led to some good fishing action from shallow water to deep. Shad schools as deep as 45 feet have been producing some good numbers 2-3 pound bass in 30-45 feet using drop shots, tailspins and spoons. Some intermittent schooling activity in the afternoons towards the backs of creeks.
Crappie fishing has been fair around brush piles in 25 feet of water; fish are suspended 10-12 feet down, hitting shiners or jigs.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 4.37 feet low and clear. Water temp in in the 60s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing was good ahead of the recent front with some good quality fish reported along creek channels, hitting Texas rigs, lipless baits and square bill. Johnston looks for the action to slow for a few days after heavy rains on Monday. Some groups of fish on structure away from the bank in 20-28 feet. Carolina rigs, spoons and drop shots are the best bets. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfish are good on stump hooks and trotlines in 8-16 feet using live or cut perch. Crappie fishermen reporting some good quality along the river using Bobby Garland blue chrome and blue thunder jigs and shiners in 16-20 feet.
