East Texas Fishing Report
By Matt Williams
Outdoors Writer
ATHENS — Water level is about normal level and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been fair with the best action coming along outside grass edges on 12 feet using shaky heads, Senkos and a few on jigs. Brush piles in 20-25 feet also giving up a few quality bites. Crappie fishermen reporting a few limits around brush piles in 25 feet, mainly on shiners.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is about three inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says fishing patterns remain unchanged from last week. Black bass are fair around deeper docks in 6-10 feet using jigs, shaky head worms and crankbaits. Also some fish on brush piles away from the bank. Blue cat, hybrids and white bass are good around humps in 12-20 feet using slabs and fresh cut bait rigged Carolina style. Crappie are hitting shiners and jigs around brush piles in 12-20 feet of water. Deeper docks also holding a few fish.
PALESTINE — Water level is at full pool and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good shallow during low light conditions using topwaters, bladed jigs and plastics, then moving deeper to main lake points in 16-20 feet with Carolina rigged worms and deep cranks. Crappie fishing is good on brush piles and along the river channel timber using jigs and shiners. Livescopers reporting good results in the timber. Channel cat are excellent around baited holes in 14-20 feet using punch bait and night crawlers. Lots of small fish in the mix.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is four inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons say white bass anglers have been enjoying some outstanding topwater action with some quality hybrids in the mix. Mepps spinners and clear Tiny Torpedos are working best on the schooling fish. Crappie are fair with the best bite coming around brush piles and bridges in 20 feet. Catfish are fair on fresh shad and punch bait around main lake humps. Black bass still best on docks with brush using Texas rigs, cranks and jigs.
FORK — Water level is about three inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says crappie fishermen are picking up steady limits around brush piles in 20-25 feet using minnows or jigs. Also some fish suspended in standing timber. Black bass are fair on topwater, Texas rig, Carolina rig and cranks early the day. Anglers are keying on points at first light. Deeper humps in 20-25 feet are the best bet later in the day. Channel catfish are good up to 4-6 pounds using punch bait around baited holes in 25 feet.
‘PINES — Water level is about a foot high and falling. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass are good up north using topwaters, Senkos and Chatterbaits around shallow grass beds. Also some fish holding around river bends, hitting Carolina rigs and jigs. Down south, long points and ledges are giving up some solid fish on jigs and crank baits. Crappie are hitting shiners with the best action coming around the long bridge up north. Also some fish holding around brush piles.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level about three inches low and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Some bass anglers reported a slowed bite with the off colored water and limited grass. Lots of the better grass has died off, apparently due to the extended period high, muddy water. Isolated brush piles giving up a few quality fish on plastics and cranks. Some schooling activity reported thoughout the day, but most are small. No report on crappie.
NACONICHE — Naconiche is at full pool and slightly stained. Water temperature is in the upper 80's.
David Russell says bass fishing improved somewhat over the last week. Anglers are reporting good numbers in the 2-4 pound range using Carolina rigs, wacky worms and shaky heads in water 12 feet or less.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level 5.70 feet high and falling, fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good flipping brush with creatures or working light Texas rigs around flooded timber early in the day. Also some fish hitting medium diving shad pattern cranks. Offshore ridges and points in 16-20 feet holding some groups of fish to be caught on Carolina rigs and cranks. Crappie are fair around brush piles in 25-35 feet of water, hitting shiners soaked about 12 feet down. Fishing guide Randy Dearman says fish are scattered and the bite is inconsistent from one day to the next.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is a foot low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been fair to good with some decent topwater action shallow at first light and late in the day. Midday bite is best using light Texas rigs on main lake structure in 12-20 feet. A few fish also reported on crankbaits worked on humps, ridges and points in 12-16 feet. Night fishermen reporting some solid fish on Texas rigs and a few on buzz baits. Johnston says crappie fishing has been slow; best bite coming around brush piles on shiners.
