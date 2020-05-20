RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is about full pool and fairly clear. Surface temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass action has been excellent early in the day on main lake points. The fish have been shallow chasing shad, hitting Sassy Shad and Coho swim baits.
Crappie are fair on around brush piles and bridge columns in 20-25 feet of water, hitting small shiners and jigs. Blue cats are fair on windy points and shorelines using cut shad and punch bait. Jugs are producing good numbers of eating size fish.
ATHENS - Water level is nearly three inches high and clear, stained in the creeks. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been fair with the best bites coming on white jerkbaits, white Senkos and jigs fished on windy points, keying on outside grass edges in 8-12 feet. Brushpiles in 15 of water also holding fish. Crappie are scattered around brushpiles in 20-25 feet, taking chartreuse confetti grubs on small jig heads; shiner bite is slow. A few limits reported.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 2 inches high and stained. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says black bass anglers are picking up some quality fish in the 5 pound range throwing square bills, spinnerbaits and Chatterbaits around shallow rock where shad are actively spawning at first light. Also some fish setting up around brush piles away from the bank, hitting Texas rigs and jigs. Dock shooting continues to produce solid limits of crappie. Best docks are in the range of 6-10 feet. Mixed bags of white bass, hybrids and blue cat are being caught around retaining walls early in the day using cut shad under a cork. Humps, points and ridges the 8-12 foot range are the best bet for all three species later in the day.
FORK - Water level is 6 inches high and stained up north and in the creeks after big weekend rains. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass anglers are reporting some quality fish up to 11 pounds. The topwater bite has been fairly strong early and late, mostly on points, then switching to Carolina rigs and cranks in 10-15 feet. Crappie fishermen are plucking steady limits off brush piles in 15-20 feet using hand tied jigs. Quality has been outstanding. Channel cat are good with lots of fish moving shallow. Punch bait and night crawlers fished in 2-10 feet are good bets.
HOUSTON COUNTY - Water level is at full pool and slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Crockett Family Resort says bass fishing has been good with a couple of 8 pounders reported during the last week, both in 4 feet of water using Texas rigged plastics and swim baits early in the day. Evening hours are producing better numbers. Crappie are good with limits reported on small shiners soaked around brush piles. Some good quality bluegills are holding around piers, hitting small worms. Channel cat are good on cut perch and night crawlers.
‘PINES - Water level is four inches high and stained before weekend rains. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good using topwaters and frogs around shallow grass and on Texas rig and shaky heads fished on points using dark Zoom worms. Crappie fishermen picking up solid limits along the river and on brush piles using jigs and shiners. Catfish are good on cut shad and punch bait, some around baited holes.
LIVINGSTON - Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says blue cats are good on rod and reel in the Waterwood area, mostly on rocky points using shad under a cork in 3-4 feet of water. Crappie fishing has improved around mid and lower lake boat houses using blue and white jigs. Black bass are holding around deeper boat houses near Thomas Lake and Penwaugh, hitting spinnerbaits and creatures. Mid and lower lake humps in 11-15 feet are giving up good numbers of white bass using white slabs. Wind has made it difficult to get out at times.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 3 inches low and stained. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Bass anglers are reporting a few fish around shallow grass using spinnerbaits, Chatterbaits, swim jigs and light Texas rigs. Dark color plastics working best in off- color water. Also some fish hanging around brush piles at mid-range depths. Crappie are fair around brush piles using shiners and small jigs.
PALESTINE - Water level is at full pool and dirty up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good on chartreuse/white spinnerbaits worked in shallow water around the islands up north and in the back of Flat Creek. Crappie are good around brushpiles along the Neches and under bridges in 14 feet of water using shiners and jigs. White bass are fair on lipless baits worked on points early in the day. Catfish are excellent along the river in 14 feet, mostly on night crawlers.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 3 inches high stained up north, clearer from mid lake south. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good to excellent with fast action coming around the shad spawn. Main lake points with torpedo grass in in 2-5 feet have been holding lots of fish. Poppers, prop baits, swim jigs, spinnerbaits and small swim baits are all producing. During midday, wacky worms, Texas rigs and flipping creature baits have been effective around scattered cover between torpedo grass and flooded buck brush. Buzz frogs and popping toads working well at midday in shady spots.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has been good, mostly around brush piles in 22-24 feet, suspended at 12-14 feet and taking jigs and shiners. Also some fish around stumps and timber up north.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 3 inches low and stained up north, clearer from mid-lake south. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing been fair in shallow and mid-range depths. Best shallow bite coming around flooded cover using spinnerbaits, frogs, Senkos and a few on frogs. Texas rigs and cranks are best bet on ridges and points in 8-14 feet. Better quality fish are coming shallow. Bream are moving into shallow spawning areas, taking small worms and crickets. Crappie fishermen still plucking a few fish out of skinny water in backwater creeks. Also some fish set up on brush piles at mid-range depths. Rhonda Shively at Bill’s Landing says high winds have made trotlining tough lately. Anglers catching mostly small fish.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and clear. Water temperature is in the upper 70s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has been fair to good with some solid fish up to 5 pounds coming on Texas rig worms worked on points and road beds. Also some fish taking spinnerbaits around pods of shad in timber near boat lanes.
