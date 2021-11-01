ATHENS — Water level is at full pool and clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been fair to 6.8 pounds on windy points, hitting small swim baits. Moving baits are the ticket. Look for schooling action to improve in still conditions. No report on crappie.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 1.24 feet low and fairly clear to stained. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cats are good on humps in 12-20 feet on fresh cut bait. White bass holding on humps in 17-21 feet, hitting slabs. Crappie are good on brush piles and bridges in 12-20 feet. Deeper docks in 5-10 feet also holding fish to be caught on jigs. Docks and rocks are the best bets for black bass using cranks and jigs.
PALESTINE — Water level is about 7 inches low and clear to stained. Water temp the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good down south targeting docks with brush using jigs, bladed jigs and small chartreuse/white spinnerbaits. Farther north, jigs, Texas rigs and bladed jigs are working around shallow cover and channel breaks. Crappie still good under bridges on jigs and minnows, about 16-20 foot deep. Standing timber also giving up some limits. Channel cat are good around docks using chicken hearts, livers and night crawlers. White bass are slow.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 1.54 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been fair with a few limits reported around bridges in 20 feet, all on shiners. White bass are excellent, hitting slabs in 25-30 feet around Pelican Island and the 287 roadbed. Catfish still excellent around timber in the Richland Creek arm, 25-30 feet and hitting punch bait. Black bass are fair on plastics, cranks and spinnerbaits fished on points.
FORK — Water level is 2.15 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Gary Paris says bass fishing has been fair on Texas rigged craws, jigs, topwaters, Senkos and Flukes worked around any shallow cover early in the day, then moving out to 7-10 feet with the same tactics. Crappie are excellent around standing timber, bridges and brush piles. The fish are suspended at 17-20 feet. Channel cat are excellent around baited holes in 20-25 feet. Also some fish shallower on windy points and in windy bays.
‘PINES — Water level is at full pool and fairly clear to stained. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Jim Tutt says bass are good with some solid numbers up north over shallow grass using frogs, Flukes and buzz baits. Not many fish in the river. Father south, bass are holding tight to rock in 2-4 feet, hitting swim baits and topwaters early and late. Also some fish along the dam, hitting swim baits. Crappie are slow on river edges using minnows. Best bite in 18 feet. Look for fishing to improve towards the end of the week.
NACONICHE — Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
No report available this week.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 1.91 feet low and clear to stained up north. Water temp in the 60s, low 70s.
Bass anglers reporting a few solid fish hitting shad pattern square bills and lipless baits on shallow points and over grass flats early in the day. Also some fish hitting topwaters. Midday bite is fair on points, around isolated stumps and hard bottom structure away from the bank using Carolina rigs, spoons and shaky heads. No report on crappie
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 2.70 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good with lots of small fish grouped on offshore structure, hitting tail spinners, Carolina rigs and drop shots. Crappie fishing guide Randy Dearman is picking up good numbers around brush piles in 20-25 feet, suspended at 10-12 feet. Jigs and shiners working equally well at times.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 4.22 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Crappie fishing has been good in 12-15 feet of water using jigs and shiners targeting lay down timber on flats near the river. Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been slow; not many anglers out. High winds have made fishing slow as of late. A few locals reporting some fish hitting topwaters shallow early in the day. The fish seem to have scattered since the cold front. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing said high winds made it difficult to get out last week. Look for stump hooking to improve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.