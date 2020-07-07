ATHENS - Water level is nearly 3 inches low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been fair with the best bite still coming along outside grass edges in 8-10 feet of water. Lipless cranks, Texas rigs and Flukes are good bets. Also some fish busting topwaters and frogs early and late. No report on crappie.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 5 inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says hybrids and white bass are good on live shad, slabs and trolling cranks on humps in 12-20 feet. Crappie are hunkered down on brush piles 12-24 feet; also a few fish around bridges. Catfish are fair at random depths 15-30 feet; best bite coming on fresh cut bait. Boat docks in 6-12 feet and brush piles in 12-20 are good for some solid bass up to 7 pounds. Shaky head worms, Carolina rigs, jigs and crankbaits are the top producers.
FORK - Water level is 4 inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass are reporting a few fish on topwaters during the early morning late afternoon hours. Popping style baits are working best. Also a few on frogs and Spooks. Midday bite is best in deeper water on humps, points and road beds in 12-20 feet using Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and crankbaits. Night fishing around the full moon gave up some solid slot fish. Crappie fishermen reporting a few limits around brush piles and bridges in 18-25 feet using jigs and shiners. Good electronics are key for pinpointing productive areas.
‘PINES - Water level is about 2 inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass are fair on points down south using jigs and big cranks. A few fish hitting topwaters early in the day. Up north the best bite is coming on frogs and buzz baits worked over grass beds and on Texas rigs worked along outer edges. Crappie are excellent on bridges. Catfish are best over baited holes using punch bait.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 7 inches low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Bass fishermen are reporting fish shallow and a few in deeper water. Topwaters and frogs around pads and grass flats early and late. Also some fish taking light Texas rigs and swim jigs. Brush piles are giving up some decent quality at times using light Texas rigs. Hard bottoms, channel ledges, points and isolated stumps in 14-22 feet are holding some decent numbers at times. Some intermittent schooling activity reported on the main lake; poppers, Spooks and spoons are good bets around active schools.
PALESTINE - Water level is 4 inches low and stained up north, clear down south. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good with some good quality fish taking jigs and Carolina rigs worked on points and roadbeds in 16 feet. Crappie are excellent on shiners and jigs soaked around old cedars near the dam and along the edges of the river. Catfish are very good on night crawlers fished around baited holes in 14 feet of water. White bass are on the Highway 155 roadbed using spoons.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 3 inches low and fairly clear. Water temp is in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass action is fair early in the day using ‘Traps on main lake points and on the 309 Flats when fish are chasing shad. Also some fish hitting topwaters on cloudy days with some chop on the water.
Crappie fishing has been good around brush piles in 20 feet using small shiners and jigs. Blue catfish are fair on fresh shad soaked beneath schools of white bass. Good numbers of eating size fish reported on jug lines. Black bass are fair on plastics worked on humps, points and around brush piles in 15-20 feet.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 9 inches low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been excellent. Some intermittent schooling activity throughout the day with good numbers of bass in 2 pound range taking poppers. Frogs are working shallow around thick vegetation in 2-5 feet; a few fish up to 6 pounds reported. Brush piles in 25-35 feet are giving up good numbers of quality fish using Texas rigs, Carolina rigs and cranks. Texas rig creature baits and shallow crankbaits are working fair along outside grass edges and on grass flats.
Crappie fishermen are picking up limits around brush piles and snags in 20-35 feet of water using jigs and shiners.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level 1 foot low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing as been fair. Best bite coming on Texas rigs and cranks worked in 9-14 feet of water on points and ridges. Also some shallow fish on frogs, topwater and swim jigs. Crappie fishing is slow; lots of anglers on the water. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfishing has been slow.
HOUSTON COUNTY - Water level is 2 inches low and slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Crockett Family Resort says bass fishing has been fair to about 6 pounds with the best bite coming early and late using swim baits, black/blue Senkos and watermelon/red worms on points. Spinnerbaits and cranks also producing some action. Crappie are fair in 12-14 feet using shiners around brush piles; no limits reported. Bream are good on small worms under a cork. Catfish are good to 15 pounds around lighted piers at night using assorted baits. Also a few fish hitting jug lines tipped with perch and shad.
NACONICHE - Water level is about 6 inches high and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been fair but most takers are small. Tossing plastics around pads and clusters of fallen timber are good bets. A few fish in the 4-5 pound range reported on buzz toads and hollow bodies worked around thick brush. Some schooling activity early and late along boat lanes, but most are small.
