ATHENS — Water level about full pool and clear. Water temp the low 70s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been has been good with lots of schooling activity. Fish to five pounds hitting Yellow Magics, white Flukes, small ‘Traps and small spinnerbaits. Brush piles in 20 feet also holding some fish, hitting jigs and shaky heads. Crappie are good around brush piles in 20-25 feet. Lot of small fish, mainly on jigs. Only a few limits reported.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is about a foot low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass and blue cats to five pounds are good on humps in 10-20 feet using fresh cut bait and slabs. A few hybrids in the mix with some schooling activity. Crappie are excellent on docks in 4-12 feet, bridges and brush in 12-20 feet. Black bass are fair with the best bite coming around docks and rocks using topwaters early then switching to moving baits.
PALESTINE — Water level is five inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid 70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good around boat houses on topwaters early, then switching to bladed jigs or pitching jigs around support posts. Crappie are best on the Neches River channel using jigs in about 14-17 feet of water. Catfish are excellent in 14 feet on night crawlers and fishing the river on baited holes.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 1.43 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie are fair on brush piles and bridge columns using minnows in 20 feet of water. Catfish are excellent over baited holes using punch bait in 30 feet of water. The Richland Creek arm continues to kick out steady limits. Black bass are fair to three pounds. Points are giving up fish on plastics, cranks and jigs. White bass are slow. Best bite has been on points using slabs.
FORK — Water level is 1.92 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid 70s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been slow. A few fish hitting topwater around shallow cover early, then switching to drop shots on points in 10-15 feet. Crappie fishermen reporting limits around brush pile and timber in 20 feet, mostly on hand-tied jigs. Channel cat are excellent with big numbers and steady limits coming on punch bait fished around baited holes along creeks in 15-20 feet of water.
‘PINES — Water level is two inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the high 70s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good to five pounds. Topwaters, Flukes and frogs are good bets over shallow grass up north. Also some fish hitting Texas rigs and shaky heads along river bends. Farther south, crank baits and Carolina rigs are good bets on points and along drop offs. Drop shots also producing around bridge crossings. A few fish hitting topwaters early. Crappie fishermen reporting a few limits along the river and around timber using forward-facing sonar. The long bridge up north also giving up some keepers.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 1.72 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Bass anglers reporting a few fish early on topwaters around shallow grass, on points and over flats towards the backs of creeks. Shallow cranks, shad ‘Traps and small spinnerbaits also producing a few fish. During midday, check points, isolated stumps and hard bottom channel ledges for groups of fish in 12-20 feet. Crappie are fair around brush piles using shiners or jigs.
NACONICHE — Water level is about normal and stained. Water temp in the mid-to-upper 70s.
David Russell says bass fishing has improved with the some good numbers up to five pounds reported. Shallow cranks and swim baits are good bets in timber. Also some fish hitting jigs on roadbeds.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 2.36 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid 70s.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has been strong around brush piles in 24-28 feet of water, hitting shiners or jigs. The fish are suspended about 8-14 feet down.
Bass fishing has been good early and late on hard bottom points in the mouths of creeks in 8-12 feet, hitting cranks, Carolina rigs, tail spinners and Texas rigs. Lots of numbers. Catfish are good with steady limits coming on rod and reel over baited holes up north.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 3.86 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has good up north in 12-15 feet along channel breaks and humps, hitting Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and tail spinners. Lots of small fish. Crappie fishing has been good around natural lay downs and brush piles in about 18 feet, suspended at 12 feet and hitting shiners or jigs. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfish are fair on stump hook sets along channels up north using live or cut bait. Wind has been a problem at times.
