ATHENS — Water level is six inches high and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass are fair to 8.96 pounds using jigs in 18-20 feet with scattered brush at the pump station. Outside grass edges in 8-12 feet also giving up a few fish flipping plastics or tossing light Texas rigs, Senkos and shaky head worms. A few fish hitting topwaters and frogs early and late. Some intermittent schooling activity over deep structure. Crappie fishing is slow around brush piles in 25 feet, suspended about 18 feet down.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber ways humps in 12-25 feet are giving up mixed bags of blue cat, hybrids and white bass. Some schooling action with the whites and hybrids. Cut bait is the best bet for blue cat. Whites and hybrids are hitting slabs. Trolling with 6XD and DD22 cranks also producing some fish. Black bass are good around brush piles in 16-20 feet; shallower dock brush also producing a few fish. Crappie are fair in 16-25 around brush piles, suspended at 8-15 feet. Bridges also producing a few fish. Minnows are the best bet.
PALESTINE — Water level is nine inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good targeting points early with small cranks and Carolina rigs, then moving to drop offs in 13 feet with Carolina rigs and BD7 cranks. Channel cat are good for numbers around baited holes in 16 feet. Crappie are fair around brush piles using small jigs or shiners.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is four inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been fair with the best action coming around bridge columns and brush piles using shiners in about 20 feet of water. White bass still good early on the 309 Flats. Lots of schooling action at first light, hitting Mepps spinners and Tiny Torpedos. Catfish are fair on punch bait or shad. Flats in 15 feet are the best bet. Black bass are fair, mainly on Carolina rigs, Texas rigs or crankbaits worked on points or around shady docks.
FORK — Water level is four inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing is fair early using topwatersand frogs in creeks around shallow vegetation, then moving to 15-20 feet on points and humps with Carolina rig and drop shot. A few fish to seven pounds reported. Crappie are fair around brush piles in 20 feet; fish are suspended in 10-12 feet. Jigs tipped with Pautzke Fire Balls are the ticket. Channel cat are good to four pounds around baited holes in 25 feet.
‘PINES — Water level is 1.16 feet high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Jim Tutt of Longview says crappie fishing has been fair to good targeting bridge columns and and brush piles using shiners or jigs. Bass fishing has been good with some solid fish reported around shallow grass up north using frogs, buzz baits, topwaters and Senkos. Points and channel ledges down south also giving up some fish on bladed jigs, cranks and casting jigs.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is three inches low and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass fishing has been slow to fair. Shallow pads giving up a few fish on Texas rigs and frogs early targeting shallow flats near channel breaks. Brushpiles and hard bottoms with isolated stumps also giving up a few fish on Carolina rigs. Some school action on the main lake but most are small. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 3.5 feet high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Crappie guide Randy Dearman says fishing has been good with lots of limits to report. Most are suspended 8-10 feet early, 18-20 feet later in the day. Best brush in 25-30 feet. Bass fishing has been good using assorted tactics. Topwaters and frogs working around shallow grass and bushes early and flipping plastics. Offshore bite is best in 18-22 feet using plastics and crankbaits. Some schooling activity reported
TOLEDO BEND — Water level 1.41 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ben Matsubu says crappie fishing has been good at midlake around brush and natural laydowns in 20-25 feet, suspended at 12-16. Farther north, Rhonda Shivley says anglers are picking up keepers along the Sabine around drop offs in 8-12 feet. Catfish are fair on trotline tipped with cut bait. Bass fishing is tough. Matsubu says a few quality fish have been reported on cranks and 10 inch Ol’ Monster worms fished on points and ridges in 8-15 feet. Some reports of deeper fish down south. Anglers doing the most damage early.
NACONICHE — Water level is about normal and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been fair using Carolina rigs and Texas rigs in 15 feet of water or less, keying on drop offs, points, roadbeds and other structure. Fishing slow is the key.
