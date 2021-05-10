ATHENS - Water level is about 5 inches high and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are fair and scattered. Best bite on swim jigs, shaky heads and casting jigs worked in and around grass beds in 8-12 feet of water. Crappie are fair around brush piles in 20-25 feet of water. Shiners are the best bet. Anglers are having to work to catch limits.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says shallow humps, points and retaining walls continue to produce mixed numbers of white bass, hybrids and blue cats. The bite has been especially good at first light in areas where shad are actively spawning. Shooting deeper docks with jig has been good for limits of crappie. Also some fish holding around brush piles in 10-16 feet of water. Black bass are good to five pounds around shore rock and points using Texas rigs, shad cranks, spinnerbaits and small swim baits.
PALESTINE - Water level is six inches high and dirty up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are holding on points and treelines, hitting black/blue jigs, Texas rig Brush Hogs, bladed jigs and spinnerbaits around stumps and flooded vegetation. Crappie are best along the river using jigs in 14-17 feet, targeting old timber or brush piles with LiveScope. Catfish are excellent around baited holes in 4-20 feet, mostly on night crawlers and punch bait. White bass are fair on points using ‘Traps and spoons. Also some fish to be caught trolling around the Highway 155 bridges.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is six inches high and fairly clear. Surface temp in the 60s, low 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing is still fair shallow and around brush piles at mid-range depths using shiners. White bass have been on a strong feed on main lake points and humps using slabs in 20-30 feet of water. The 309 Flats also have been productive. Catfish are good on shad and punch bait in some of the same areas as white bass.
FORK - Water level is at full pool and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Zach Hughes says bass are good early around shallow shad spawn areas on points using topwaters and moving baits. Lots of fish still shallow guarding fry. Also some fish setting up on deeper points and humps, hitting Carolina and Texas-rig worms. Crappie fishing has been good. Brush piles are giving up good numbers, but anglers are sorting through lots of non-keepers to get a limit. Fishermen are consistently finding bigger fish in timber using LiveScope. White/chartreuse and pink/white jigs are the ticket. Catfish are good on baited holes or towards the backs of creeks, hitting punch bait and night crawlers.
‘PINES - Water level is seven inches low and stained up north, clearer down south. Surface temp in the mid-70s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has good over shallow grass up north, mainly on Yellow Magic poppers. Mid-lake bite is best on drops with Carolina rigs and cranks. Farther south, shallow flats adjacent to channel breaks are giving up some solid fish on topwaters. Crappie are good on river channels with minnows. Bream are good shallow on small worms under a cork.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is more than a foot high and rising after big rains Sunday. Clarity is stained to muddy. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Bass fishing was good to to nine pounds before the most recent rise. Anglers finding some big ones to nine pounds up shallow early using cranks, bladed jigs and spinnerbaits around bulkheads, point and docks. Windy banks where shad are actively spawning have been best. Offshore bite has been fair on. hard bottom channel swings and isolated stumps or brush piles on points using cranks, Carolina rigs and A-rigs. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 3.5 feet high, rising and stained. Water temp the low 70s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says there is still some activity shallow in shad spawn areas, but most are small. Anglers are catching fish early to midday on swim jigs, jerk baits, frogs wacky worms and bladed jigs. Flipping flooded bushes with creatures and tossing topwaters and finesse plastics around shallow cover from the bushes to the bank are good bets with the high water. Crappie guide Randy Dearman says fishing has been good on brush piles in 25 feet, suspended 8-12 feet down. Anglers are reporting lots of undersize fish. Stumps up north also producing some limits. Shiners and jigs both producing. Catfish are excellent with the rising water, using fresh cut bait, shad or punch bait.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is three inches high and rising after big rains on Sunday. Water stained to clear, in the mid-70s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfishing has been good on float noodles, trotline and rod/reel along the edges of the river and on flats using cut bait. Mostly blue cats and a few flatheads. Fish are running 3-60 pounds. Bowfishers reporting some big alligator gar up to eight feet. Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been good to five pounds down south using Senkos and Texas rigs worked tight to shore bushes in main lake pockets. Water depths of 2-4 feet near deeper water, 8-10 feet, are best.
NACONICHE - The water level is above pool and clarity is stained. Surface temp in the upper 70s.
David Russell says bass anglers are reporting some decent quality but numbers have been low. Most fish are suspended around heavy cover in 12-plus feet, hitting slow-falling plastics, cranks and swim jigs. Some schooling activity reported during low light hours.
