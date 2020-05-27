ATHENS - Water level about 3 inches high early in the week and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing patterns remain unchanged from last week. Brack says the grass bite is still a good play with decent numbers of fish taking shad pattern jerk baits, white Senkos, swim jigs and small swim baits worked along outside grass edges in 8-12 feet of water. Brush piles in the 15-20 foot range also holding fish to be caught on Texas rigs and cranks. Crappie fishermen reporting a few limits on small jigs soaked around brush piles in 20-25 feet. Chartreuse confetti has been a hot color as of late.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level at full pool early in the week and stained. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says main lake humps in 8-14 feet are giving up a good mix of white bass, hybrids and blue cat using small whole shad on bottom or slab spoons. Also some fish hanging around bulk heads and rock keying on the shad spawn. Black bass are best on points, retaining walls and rock using spinnerbaits and Chatterbaits. Several fish in the four pound range reported. Crappie are on docks and brush piles in 14 feet, hitting jigs and shiners equally well.
FORK - Water level is 2 inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Barbara Stevenson at Oak Ridge Marina says bass fishing has been good. Topwaters are producing good numbers early and on cloudy days, mostly poppers, buzz baits and Spooks around shallow grass. Also some fish busting frogs. Midday bite is best in 8-10 feet using Texas rigs and Carolina rigs. Drop shots are working in 18-20 feet. Crappie are excellent around brush in 20-24 feet, using shiners. Channel cat are excellent from shore using punch bait.
HOUSTON COUNTY - Water level was 2 inches high early in the week, in the upper 70s. Slightly stained water.
Crockett Family Report says bass fishing has been good with numbers of fish up to 4 1/2 pounds reported on assorted baits. Texas rig worms, swim baits, frogs, poppers, Chatterbaits, spinnerbaits and cranks have been effective. Crappie up to 1 1/2 pounds are taking shiners around brush piles. Bream are excellent on small worms around piers and shallows near the islands. Trotliners reporting channel cat to 3 1/2 pounds on cut shad and bream.
‘PINES - Water level 2 inches high early in the week and stained. Surface temp in the upper 70s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good to 8 pounds on ‘Spooks and frogs worked around shallow grass early or in cloudy conditions. Midday bite is best on Texas rig and shaky head worms in dark colors, mostly on points near drops. Brush piles along river breaks producing good numbers of crappie. Shiners and jigs producing equally well at times. Baited holes giving up a few limits of catfish, mostly on cut shad and punch bait.
LIVINGSTON - Water level 8 inches high early the week and muddy up north. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says white bass are good on white and chartreuse slabs bounced on roadbeds and humps in 13 feet near deeper drops. Blue cats have been good to 7 pounds in the Waterwood area using shad under a cork on rocky points. Catfish should really turn on over flats near the river with the rising water this week. Crappie fishing has been good in Thomas Lake area, mostly around boat houses fishing 4 feet down. Black bass fishing has been fair in the Thomas Lake and Penwaugh areas using cranks and Texas rigs around docks and lay downs.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level nearly 3 inches low early in the week and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 70s, low 80s.
Black bass have been fair to four pounds, mainly on swim jigs, spinnerbaits and A-rigs fished around docks, points and shore cover were shad are spawning. Also some fish hitting topwaters around scattered grass patches in 2-6 feet. Offshore structure in 20-25 feet giving up good numbers of small fish using Carolina rigs and shaky heads. Crappie fishermen picking up some decent numbers using shiners and jigs around brush piles at mid-range depths.
NACONICHE - Water level was a slightly above full early in the week and clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has been good to 11 pounds at shallow and mid-range depths. Frogs are producing some good numbers arounds shoreline brush and lay downs, but better quality fish are coming on Texas rigs worked around brush piles, road beds and other structure. Most fish suspended above 15 feet. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE - Water level at full pool early in the week, stained up north, clearer down south.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good around shallow cover and docks using swim jigs and bladed jigs; some 20 fish days reported. Crappie are good using small jigs around brush and timber along the river in 14 feet. White bass are slow. Catfish are excellent around baited holes along the river in 9-15 feet, best bite on night crawlers and punch bait.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level was 2 inches high early in the week. Surface temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons is reporting consistently good white bass action during early morning, mostly on main lake points where the fish are chasing shad. Small swim baits are the best bet. Afternoon action is best on main lake humps and points 25 feet deep using slabs. Some solid hybrids coming on fresh shad on the 309 Flats, about 30 feet deep. Brush piles and bridge columns in 20-25 feet giving up decent crappie numbers on small shiners and jigs. Blue cats are fair around the 309 Flats using shad and cut bait in 25 feet. Jug liners picking up good numbers. No report on black bass.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level about 2 inches low early in the week and fairly clear. Surface temp in the upper 70s, low 80s.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says bass are good around clay points, shoreline torpedo grass, pepper grass and new growth hydrilla in 4-10 feet of water. Frogs, topwaters, spinnerbaits, swim jigs and shallow cranks all producing fish, especially in areas where there is a shad spawn in progress early in the day. Crappie fishing has been good, but lots of small fish. Brush piles in 22-35 feet are best, suspended at 14-15 feet.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level about 1 1/2 inches low and clear early in the week. Surface temp in the upper 70s, low 80s.
Rhonda Shively at Bill’s Landing says catfishing has been slow; wind and storms making access tough at times. A few blues in the 50-pound range reported along with decent numbers in the 3-10 pound range. Bream fishermen picking up some good numbers in the channel.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been slow. A few fish coming on Texas rigs and crank baits in 20-22 feet of water. Fishing has been hit or miss overall. Crappie fishing has been excellent around brush piles in 20-35 feet, suspended 12-15 feet down.
