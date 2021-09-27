ATHENS — Water level is about two inches low and clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass anglers are picking up good numbers targeting main lake schoolies using small spinnerbaits, topwaters and slow falling Fluke style baits. Baits colored white or silver to simulate shad are working best. Most takers are small. Crappie are slow.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is nine inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass, channel cat and hybrids are good around humps in 20 feet using slabs and cut bait; lots of small fish in the mix. Crappie fishing is excellent around docks in 5-6 feet of water, all on jigs. Main lake brush piles and bridges in 16-22 feet also giving up some limits for LiveScopers. Black bass are best around docks, hitting cranks, jigs, wacky worms and Chatterbaits. Better quality fish coming around brush piles in 12-20 feet using football jigs and Carolina rigs.
PALESTINE — Water level is about 4 1/2 inches low and clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good with the best action coming around brush piles in 10-14 feet of water, mainly on Carolina rigs, Texas rigs, jigs and ‘Traps. A few fish hitting topwaters, frogs and buzz baits around shallow cover early. Crappie are good around timber in 15-20 feet using jigs. Catfish are good with steady limits of channel cat coming around baited holes in 16 feet using night crawlers. Docks in 4-6 feet of water also holding fish that are hitting liver and chicken hearts.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 1.21 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says catfish are good with steady limits reported around standing timber up the Richland Creek arm in 20-25 feet of water using punch bait and fresh shad. Crappie fishermen picking up limits around brush piles in 15-20 feet, mainly on shiners. White bass are slow; a few fish hitting slabs bounced on points and humps in 15-25 feet of water.
FORK — Water level is about 1.8 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says topwaters, frogs and buzz baits are still good for a few bass at first light, then switching to drop shot rigs and Carolina rigs on points in 10-15 feet of water. Main lake ridges also giving up some fish on spoons. Crappie fishing has been good around brush piles in 20-25 feet using shiners. LiveScopers also picking off some limits in standing timber and around bridges. Channel cat are good over baited holes and along channels, all on punch bait.
‘PINES — Water level is about 8 inches low and clear. Water temp in the low 80s, upper 70s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing up north has been fair to good using popping frogs around shallow grass, mostly early, late an under cloudy skies. A few fish moving towards river bends, hitting jigs and Texas rigs. Turnover is apparent at the southern end of the lake. Bass are hit or miss on ledges and points. Magnum trick worm and cranks are the best bets. Crappie are fair along the old channel using LiveScope.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 1.42 feet low clear to slightly stained. Water temp in the low 80s.
Bass are fair on main lake structure using Carolina rigs, shaky head worms, football jigs and cranks. Also some good quality fish reported on spoons. Shallow bite is best around shore cover using frogs, topwaters and swim jigs. Crappie are fair around brush piles using shiners and jigs. Some decent catches reported at night.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 1.82 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 80s and upper 70s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good targeting channel swings near main lake flats using square bill cranks. Swim jigs also producing around new growth grass in 4-8 feet the mouths of major coves. Branum says the lake began turning over last week; offshore fish have moved shallower to brush piles and ledges in 12-21 feet, hitting big worms and cranks. Crappie guide Randy Dearman says the bite has been good around brush piles in 20-30 feet, suspended about 12-15 feet down and hitting shiners.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level 4.13 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been fair to good. Topwaters are producing at first light around shallow cover or wood, then moving to 15-18 feet on points and ridges with cranks and Texas rigs. Lots of shad showing up in creeks. Main lake schooling action is best on windless days; otherwise the fish are roving with shad in timber.
NACONICHE — Water level is an inch or two low and stained. Water temp in the low 80s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has been hit or miss. Anglers reporting some decent results at night dragging Texas rigs and Carolina rigs around roadbeds. No report on crappie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.