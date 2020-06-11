ATHENS - Water level about 2 inches high and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says brush piles in 18 feet producing fair numbers of black bass in the 2-8 pound range. Some schooling activity, hitting split shot Flukes. Frogs are working around shallow grass early and late. Crappie are scattered and slow; a few limits reported. Best bite coming around brush piles.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level at full pool and stained. Water temp the low 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber 14-18 feet on slabs and shad. Crappie are on brush piles in 12-20 feet, hitting best on using shiners. Black bass are good around docks and rock. Deep cranks and jigs are working around drops in 8-15 feet. Catfish are good on fresh cut bait soaked on points and humps in 10-20 feet. Channel cat are good shallow around rocks using punch bait.
FORK - Water level is at full pool stained to clear. Water temp the low 80s.
Jonathon Parker at Minnow Bucket Marina says crappie are best on hand-tied jigs and shiners fished around brush piles and timber in 15-20 feet. Bridges also giving up some fish. Black bass are best early using topwaters over shallow flats, then moving to structure in 15 feet with Carolina rigs and cranks. Several fish over 10 pounds weighed during the last week. Channel cat are excellent in 8 feet using punch bait and cheese bait.
HOUSTON COUNTY - Water level at full pool and slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Crockett Family Resort says bass anglers are reporting good numbers up to 3 1/2 pounds using swim baits, spinnerbaits, Senkos and popper-style topwaters. Crappie are good to 1 1/2 pounds using shiners around brush piles at the lower end of the lake. Bream still good on small worms fished under a cork in small coves. Catfish are good to nearly 6 pounds using cut shad and bluegill on trotlines.
‘PINES - Water level is 4 inches and stained. Water temp in the mid 80s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been hit hit or miss up north on topwaters. Best bite down south coming on Texas rig plastics and crank worked on points, mainly later in the day. Crappie still good on bridges using shiners. Catfish are excellent using punch bait and cheese bait.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 5 inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Bass anglers are reporting some decent numbers around hard bottom structure and isolated stumps in 14-22 feet, but not much size. Shaky heads, Carolina rigs, football jigs, spoons and cranks are the best bets. Some good quality fish holding around shallow grass, taking swim jigs and assorted plastics. Topwaters and frogs producing some good quality fish over grass flats and around pads in 2-4 feet.
Crappie fishermen picking up some partial limits using shiners around brush piles.
PALESTINE - Water level is about normal level and dirty up north, stained down south. Water temp in the mid 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good on Bomber cranks, Carolina rigs and bladed jigs. Bladed jigs are the best bet early around docks in 2-6. Midday bite is best on deeper points using cranks and Carolina rigs. Crappie are good on jigs fished around brush and timber along the river in 14-20 of water. Catfish are excellent over baited holes using night crawlers. White bass are fair on spoons and cranks.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is about normal level and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass anglers are scoring limits early in the day on swim baits fished on points around schooling fish. Midday bite best on slabs fished on points and humps in 25 feet of water. Black bass are fair on Texas rig worms worked on points and humps in 20 feet. Blue cats are good on jugs using fresh shad on jug lines; the 309 Flats have been particularly good. Brush piles in 20-25 feet are the best bet for crappie.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is about normal level and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass are being caught shallow to deep using a variety of baits. Lots of fish in the upper water column with some schooling action each day, hitting shallow cranks and topwaters. Also some fish holding around brush piles and drops in 14-20 feet, taking Carolina rig and Texas rig plastics. The bigger fish are suspended, hitting cranks and light Texas rigs. Frogs and Texas rigs are the tickets near shore around shallow grass and pads. Spoons are paying off with decent numbers in 27-40 feet.
Crappie fishermen are picking up limits around brush piles in 20-35 feet. Most takers are suspended, hitting shiners and jigs.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 6 inches low and fairly clear. Water temp the low 80s.
Rhonda Shively at Bill’s Landing says catfishing has picked up with some nice blues ranging 5-40 pounds reported on cut bait. The bigger fish coming off the river; better numbers on flats. Rod and reelers also picking up some cats along the river and creek channels. Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been fair on points, ridges and boat lane edges using cranks, Carolina rigs and Texas rigs. Also some school fish reported. Bream are good on small worms and crickets.
NACONICHE - Water level is just above full pool and clear. Temperature is in the low 80’s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing was good around the full moon. Look for suspended fish in 7-11 foot range. Best bite coming on slow falling plastics, jerk baits and bladed jigs. Good numbers in the 3-5 pound range reported.
LIVINGSTON - Water level at full pool and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says white bass are excellent with some good quality fish reported on spoons worked around humps from mid lake south in 11-15 of water with some limits reported. Blue cats are taking fresh shad soaked along the Trinity River breaks in 15 feet, mainly on fresh shad. Jugs also producing some blues. Black bass are best along channel breaks in 3-5 feet using square bills and Texas rig craws. Crappie still fair in the Thomas Lake area using blue/white jigs. Deeper boat houses also holding some fish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.