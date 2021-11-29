ATHENS — Water level is about two inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s, low 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been slow and the fish are moving into winter patterns. Carolina rigs, jigs and deep cranks are the best bets on deep points and around brush piles. Crappie fishing has been fair with a few limits reported, mostly around brush piles in 20-25 feet using jigs.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 1.50 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass are fair deadsticking Flukes over open water in 30-40 feet. Catfish are good on fresh cut bait soaked on bottom in 2-5 feet on windy points and shorelines. Drifting also has been productive on the main lake in 15-30 feet. Black bass still best around docks and rock using cranks, Chatterbaits and jigs. Crappie fishermen reporting limits around brush piles in 16-20 feet using jigs or shiners.
PALESTINE — Water level is seven inches low and lightly stained. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good targeting points in 4-8 feet with Carolina rigs and shad cranks. Crappie fishermen are picking up limits in timber in front of the Highway 155 bridge in 17-24 feet using jigs. Also some fish holding around the bridge supports. White bass are hitting Traps on points in 4-10 feet. Channel catfish are excellent over baited holes along the river in 14 feet. A few blues in the mix.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is about two feet low and clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie are fair on bridge crossings using shiners in 20 feet. White bass are fair on slabs fished on main lake points and humps in 30-40 feet. Simmons is picking up limits of channel cat and blue cat using punch bait in timber in 20-30 feet. Comorant roosts have been super productive. Black bass are fair, hitting cranks and plastics on main lake points in 10-20 feet of water.
FORK — Water level is 2.83 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing has been fair along creek channels in 3-8 feet of water using square bills and Texas rig plastics. Crappie fishermen scoring limits around bridges and points in 21-23 feet of water, mainly on jigs. Channel cat are good over baited holes using punch bait.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 2.2 feet low and clear to slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 50s, low 60s.
Bass are fair to three pounds using square bills, bladed jigs and Texas rigs along creek channels and over adjacent grass flats. Also some groups of fish holding on main lake points, channel ledges and other off shore structure, hitting Carolina rigs, spoons, shaky heads and cranks.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 3.22 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says light Carolina rigs and jerk baits are producing along outside grass edges. Branum looks for lipless cranks, square bills, swim baits and swim jigs to become increasingly productive as water temps drop. Deep water structure in currently producing the best numbers of largemouth and spotted bass; 30-50 fish days are common using spoons, drop shots and tail spinners. Crappie fishing guide Randy Dearman says the bite has been fair in 25 feet, suspended at 12 feet. Most limits coming on shiners.
NACONICHE — Water level is at full pool and slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 50s, low 60s.
David Russell says good numbers of bass are holding in 18-20 feet, hitting soft plastics and cranks. Most takers are small, 1 1/2 pounds or less. No big fish reported. No report on crappie.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 4.35 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been fair with some good quality to nine pounds reported. Fish are holding at varied depths of 3-6 feet, 12-18 feet and 20-25 feet, hitting square bills, Texas rigs, big cranks and spoons. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says crappie fishing has been fair along the edges of the river, holding near bottom in about 18-20 feet. Catfish are good on stump hooks and trotline when the wind allows.
