ATHENS - Water level is seven inches high and fairly clear.
Bass fishing has been fair with lots of the traffic over the holiday weekend. Best bite has been coming around grass beds in 8-12 feet water using shaky head worms, Senkos, wacky worms and a few on topwaters. Brush piles in 18-25 feet giving up a few limits of crappie, mainly on shiners. CEDAR CREEK - Water level is about an inch high and stained. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Not much has changed over the last week. Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass, hybrids and blue cats are still being caught in decent numbers around shallow humps in 8-12 feet of water using fresh cut shad. Best bite has been early to mid-morning. Black bass are fair in the 2-5 pound range around deeper docks and shore rock using square bill cranks, shaky heads and wacky rigs. Crappie are holding around brush piles in 12-18 feet and setting up around deeper docks in 6-12 feet. Hitting shiners and jigs.
PALESTINE - Water level is 1.14 feet high and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are fair in bladed jigs and poppers around shallow cover early in the day, then moving to points and drops with Carolina rigs and crankbaits. Crappie are hitting jigs and shiners around brushpiles in 16-18 feet of water and along the river. White bass are slow. Best bite has been on points early and late. Channel cat are excellent on baited holes using night crawlers or punch bait
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is seven inches high and stained. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie are fair around bridges using shiners in 20 feet. White bass still excellent on chartreuse slabs worked on humps and points in 20-30 feet. Blue cats are excellent in some of the same areas white are being caught, mostly on punch bait or shad. Black bass are hitting cranks, spinnerbaits and plastics on secondary points and flats at mid-range depths.
FORK - Water level is four inches inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been fair with lots of anglers on the water over the long weekend. Shallow points and flooded vegetation are giving up some decent quality early using topwaters, frogs and swimbaits, then moving to deeper structure like points and humps with Carolina and Texas-rigged plastics. Crappie fishermen picking up limits around brush piles, but having to sort through lots of small ones to get there. Anglers with forward facing sonar finding some bigger fish in stand timber. Catfish are excellent around baited holes and along creek channels with fresh water coming in.
‘PINES - Water level is 7.4 feet high and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Jim Tutt says bass are good up north flipping Texas rig craws or jigs in bushes or working cranks over submerged grass. Also some fish hitting topwater early. Farther south the best bite is coming on deep cranks on points and spinnerbaits worked around flooded bushes. Crappie fishing has been good around flooded bushes and along the river using shiners.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 1.06 feet high and stained. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Bass fishing has been fair to good. Offshore anglers are finding some good numbers around isolated stumps on points, hard bottom channel swings and the old pipe line in 15-20 feet. Most are small with an occasion big fish coming on Carolina rigs, cranks and football jigs. Frogs, topwaters, wacky worms and light Texas rigs are producing some decent quality around shallow grass. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 10.54 feet high and rising. Water is clear to stained.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been excellent with some 30-40 fish days reported with a fish up to five pounds. Light Texas rigs are working in flooded timber early, then moving to main lake ridges and drains in 25-30 feet with spoons, Carolina rigs and football jigs. Lots of ramps closed due to high water. Crappie fishing has been slow; not many anglers out with the high water.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is five inches high stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says trot liners are reporting some quality blues with fair numbers between 3-50 pounds when the weather allows. Best bite has been along the river and and on flats. Randy Dearman says bass are fair on frogs around bushes and shore grass. Spinnerbaits also producing some shallow fish. Crankbaits, Carolina rigs and Texas rigs are producing some good quality on points and ridges in 12-18 feet. Crappie fishing has been good around brushpiles using shiners.
NACONICHE - Water level is about seven inches high and stained. Water temp in the high 70s.
David Russell says the early bite has been best around pods of bait using slow falling plastics in 10-14 feet of water. Also some fish hitting topwaters later in the day. No report on crappie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.