‘PINES - Water level is 6 inches high and stained up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass are good to 7 pounds on windy points up north with frogs and buzz baits. Down south anglers are having good results on 6XD cranks and Texas rigs on points in 14 feet. Square bills are good around rock. Crappie are excellent around standing timber in 25 feet on jigs and shiners, suspended 12 feet down. No report on catfish.
ATHENS - Water level is 1 inch low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are good on ‘Traps worked along outside grass edges, but not much on size. Also some fish hitting frogs in the same areas. Brush pile fish are hit or miss. No report on crappie.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 4 inches low and stained. Water temp in the low-80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says crappie are good around brush piles in 12-24 feet, suspended as you move deeper. Black bass are best around docks and brush piles, taking plastics, jigs and cranks. Catfish are good near humps and points in 10-20 feet. Fresh shad is the best bet. Hybrids and white bass have been schooling early and late; some sitting on points and humps in 12-24 feet, hitting slabs and trolling deep cranks.
FORK - Water level is about 3 inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper-80s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been good on topwater early and late, mainly in 2-10 feet near channel breaks. Deeper points are the best bets at midday using cranks and Carolina rig creature baits. Crappie fishing is good on brush piles and in timber in the 25 foot range, hitting hand-tied jigs and shiners. Channel cat are good. Some being caught shallow, others in 20 feet along creek channels using punch bait in 20 feet.
HOUSTON COUNTY - Water level is 2 inches low and slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 80s. No report available this week.
LIVINGSTON - Water level is at full pool and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says white bass are taking pet spoon rigs trolled along the old 190 roadbed and Dove Island, but lots of small fish. Better quality white bass are holding around Pine Island and the humps west of the island. Some good crappie showing up in Bedias and Nelson creeks around brush in 5-6 feet of water, hitting shiners. Blue cats are fair on jug lines tipped with shad. Black bass are fair on black worms fished tight to wood along channel breaks. Also some fish reported on square bills and spinnerbaits.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 9 inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass anglers reporting some solid fish in the 2-4 pound range early and late over shallow flats and along outside grass edges using topwaters, light Texas rigs and weightless stick baits. Also some groups posted on hard bottom structure and around isolated stumps on points, hitting Carolina rigs, spoons, drop shot and shaky head worms. Most are small. Some intermittent schooling activity reported. Brush piles also holding fish in the 12-20 foot range. Crappie anglers reporting partial limits around brush piles using small shiners and hand-tied jigs.
PALESTINE - Water level is 2 inches low and muddy up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says black bass are good shallow up north using bladed jigs, spinnerbaits and stick baits. Farther south, Carolina rigs and deep cranks are the tickets on points in 8-12 feet. Crappie are good on brush piles in 14-17 feet, taking jigs and shiners. White bass are fair on the Highway 155 bridges trolling deep cranks and on spoons. Catfish are good on the river channel and around baited holes using chicken hearts and night crawlers in 9-12 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 2 inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass are good on south shoreline near Fisherman’s Point Marina, hitting topwaters early the day. Rat-L-Traps also working around schooling fish. Crappie are fair on brush piles and bridges in 20 feet, best bite on small minnows and jigs. Blue catfish are fair on the 309 Flats using fresh shad in 25 feet. Jugs also producing some good numbers.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 7 inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good shallow and deep. Shallow bite is best early and late around shore cover using plastics, topwaters and hollow body frogs. Best action coming around hydrilla beds 7 feet deep or less. Away from the bank target main lake humps and steep drops in 35 feet using spoons and 1 ounce football jigs in areas were there are plenty of shad. Lots of white bass occupying these areas, as well. A 29-pound sack won Outlaw team event last weekend; 13 other limits over 20 pound weighed. Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing is slow. The size is good but numbers are down.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 1.2 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says trotline action has picked up along the river with the bigger fish ranging 15-40 pounds. Good numbers coming on the flats, but the fish are small. Rod and reelers also picking up some good numbers using worms along Tenaha Creek and the river channel. Bass fishing has been fair with lots of school fish reported. Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says Texas rig worms fished on drops, points and underwater ridges in 9-13 feet are producing the better quality fish. Frogs worked tight to any shore cover are working, as well. Crappie fishing has been fair around deep brush piles.
NACONICHE - Water level is about 2 inches low and clear. Surface temp in the upper 80s.
Local angler David Russell says lots of small fish are chasing shad near the surface early and late in the day. Dead sticking Senkos, Flukes and light Texas rigs below the schools is producing some decent fish up to 5 pounds. Tail spins and under spins are working in the same areas. Old roadbeds also giving up a few fish. Frogs have been effective around lay downs early.
No report on crappie.
