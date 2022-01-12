ATHENS - Water level is three inches high and stained. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been slow since the front. Try A-rigs or big swim baits on main lake points or drains in 5-8 feet. Crappie are slow.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 1.70 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the 50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cats are good up north targeting wind blown points, shorelines and stump fields using fresh cut bait. Also some good quality fish coming on big baits drifted over deep water on the main lake. Crappie fishermen picking up limits around brush piles and suspended over deep water using forward-facing sonar. Bridges also holding some fish. Bass fishing is fair around brush in 12-18 feet using Carolina rigs and jigs. Docks and shore rock in 3-6 feet still giving up some fish in the 3-5 pound range using cranks, shaky heads, jigs and spinnerbaits. White bass are fair on shad pattern plastic dead-sticked over deep water on the main lake; the bite should improve if the water cools to the low 50s.
FORK - Water level is 6.09 feet low with the draw down with good water clarity. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers bass fishing has been hit or miss. Best shallow action is coming around channel breaks and channel in 3-6 feet using jigs, Texas rigs and square bills keying on any available cover. Main lake humps in 14-20 feet also holding some fish, hitting Carolina rigs and jigs. Crappie fishermen are picking up limits on shiners and jigs targeting main lake points and around bridge cross members in 22-26 feet. Channel cat are good on punch bait soaked around baited holes.
‘PINES - Water level is five inches low and clear to slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Bass pro Jim Tutt says fishing has been fair up north keying on shallow river bends using shaky head worms. Also some fish holding around shallow grass, taking square bills. Farther south, anglers are picking off some good quality fish on points using shaky heads and cranks. Crappie are good around Watts Island using jigs.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 2.38 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Bass are fair on lipless cranks, square bills, Chatterbaits, jerk baits and light Texas rigs worked around grass flats and channel breaks up north. Hard bottom channel swings, main lake points and isolated stumps in 14-25 feet also producing some good numbers and decent quality at times using spoons, Carolina rigs and Texas rigs. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE - Water level is about full pool and stained up north, clear down south. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good around docks down south in six feet using 1/4 ounce jigs and small worms. Fishing very slow is the key. The Highway 155 bridges are producing good numbers of crappie, mainly on chartreuse jigs fished on light line. White bass are good on main lake points using lipless cranks and spoons on nearby drops. Channel cat are good over baited holes using night crawlers and liver.
NACONICHE - Water temperature is in the upper 50's and clear. Water level is just below pool.
David Russell says bass fishing has been fair with some decent fish in the 5-8 pound range showing up in 12-14 feet of water around balls of shad. Square bills, spoons and umbrella rigs have producing. Crappie are hit or miss. Anglers with forward-facing sonar picking up some good numbers at times.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 2.6 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says catfish are steady in 20-30 feet of water keying on standing timber in the Richland Creek arm of the lake. Fishing is best around cormorant roost trees using punch bait or cut bait. Some bigger blue cat reported along channel breaks using fresh cut bait.
Crappie are slow. Best bite still coming around bridges and brush piles in 20 feet. White bass are fair on slabs. Check out Pelican Island and main lake points in 30 feet.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 3.68 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says anglers should be cautious when motoring with the low water conditions. Bass fishing has been good with some decent numbers of fish up to 3 1/2 pounds coming offshore in the mouths of creeks and on ridges in 25-35 feet of water. Drop shots, flutter spoons, tail spinners and deep diving cranks are working best on the deep fish. Also some fish holding along channel swings in 12-17 feet on cranks and spoons. Areas with hydrilla also holding some fish that getting lots of pressure. ‘Traps, jerk baits and finesse plastics are the best bets around the grass.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level 3.69 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 50s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfish are good in the 5-60 pound range on trotline and stump hooks when the wind allows fishermen to get out. Live and cut bait working equally well. Crappie fishing has been good along the river using shiners or jigs. Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been fair on ‘Traps and spinnerbaits fished in areas with any shallow vegetation up north. Also a few fish coming on Wing Dings and straight tail worms around drop near deep water
Crappie are good on 1/32 ounce jigs fished around natural lay downs in 20 feet, suspended at 13 feet.
