ATHENS — Water level is at full pool and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been good to six pounds on Flukes worked along outside grass edges in 10-12 feet of water. School fish on the main lake are better for numbers with an occasional 3-4 pounder in the mix. Crappie are slow.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is four inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says black bass are hitting crank baits and shaky head worms tossed around deeper boat docks in 5-10 feet of water and brush piles in 14-18 feet. Blue cats are fair in the 5-20 round range drifting fresh shad in 16-20 feet. White bass are fair in 10-18 feet using slabs. Lots of small fish in the mix. Crappie are good around brush piles and bridges using forward facing sonar in 16-20 feet.
PALESTINE — Water level is about full pool and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good using 1/4 ounce jigs and deep cranks. Jigs are working best around docks with brush. Cranks are a good bet on deeper points, humps and along creek channels. Some good quality fish reported. Brush piles and standing timber in 16-20 feet are giving up limits of crappie, all on shiners or jigs. Channel cat are hitting night crawlers around baited holes and boat docks. White bass are slow.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level eight inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been fair, mainly around brush piles and bridge columns using minnows in 20 feet of water. White bass have slowed significantly. Best bite coming on slabs worked on humps and points in 15-25 feet. Catfish are good with steady limits coming on punch bait soaked in 20-25 feet of water around standing timber. The Richland Creek arm continues to produce steady limits. Black bass are fair on drop shot rigs worked on points.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is a foot low and clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass anglers reporting some solid fish up to 9 1/2 pounds using spoons, cranks and A-rigs. Lots of fish suspended in the water column. Anglers with forward facing sonar reporting best results around main lake structure. No report on crappie.
FORK — Water level is 1.3 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been fair early on buzz baits, then moving to 10-15 feet with drop shots. Later in the day spoons are producing a few fish on ridges in 25 feet. Deep diving cranks also have been effective at times. Crappie are best in 20-25 feet suspended about seven feet off bottom in standing timber. Channel cat are good in 25 feet using punch bait and night crawlers.
PINES — Water level is nearly a foot low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Jim Tutt of Longview says crappie are fair along the river and around brush piles, mostly on shiners. Black bass are hitting Chatterbaits, topwaters and buzz baits up north at first light, mainly around flooded grass beds, then switching to Texas rigs and Carolina rigs around river bends. Farther south, topwaters are working on points early then moving to offshore structure with cranks and plastics at midday.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 1.8 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-to-upper 80s.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says bass fishing has been fair. Lots of schooling activity on the main lake, hitting topwaters and Flukes. A few quality fish reported on frogs, topwater and Whopper Ploppers around shoreline hay grass. Crappie fishing has been fair with some good quality coming around brush piles in 25-35 feet, suspended at 12-15 feet. Channel cat good over baited holes up north, hitting night crawlers and punch bait.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 3.8 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been fair to good throwing spinnerbaits and buzz baits early around pods of shad. Midday bite is best on Texas rigs and cranks worked on structure in 10-18 feet. School fish have been active on the main lake when winds are calm, hitting topwaters and cranks. Johnston says crappie fishing has been slow. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfish are fair to around 50 pounds on line sets tipped with cut perch.
NACONICHE — Water level is at full pool and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
David Russell is reporting some schooling activity along creeks near timber edges. Most are small, hitting small swim baits. Texas rigs worked on bottom are the ticket when surface schooling subsides.
