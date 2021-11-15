ATHENS — Water level is at full pool and clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been good. Look for schooling activity in the mouths of creeks; still conditions are best. Small, shad pattern baits like Flukes, chrome ‘Traps and small spinnerbaits working well. A few crappie reported around brush piles in 20 feet.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level about 1.3 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cat are good shallow around points and humps. Deeper main lake flats also giving up some good quality fish to 30 pounds drifting fresh cut bait. Crappie fishing still strong around brush piles and bridges in 25 feet and docks in 5-7 feet. Black bass are taking spinnerbaits, jigs and Texas rigs around docks. Shore rock also giving up some fish on moving baits.
PALESTINE — Water level is seven inches low and clear to stained up north. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good in skinny water using square bill cranks, bladed jigs and shaky head worms around shore cover, stumps and brush tight to docks. Water depths of 3-7 feet are key. Main lake points also giving up a some fish on Carolina rigs. Standing timber along the river is a good bet for limits of crappie. LiveScope is a big help. White bass are slow with a few fish coming on tail kickers worked along the Highway 155 roadbed. Channel catfish are good with steady limits coming around baited holes in 14 feet using night crawlers or punch bait.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 1.88 inches low and clear. Surface temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons is reporting fair crappie action with a few limits coming on shiners soaked around bridges and brush piles in 20 feet of water. White bass fair, hitting slabs on main lake points, 25-35 feet deep. Catfish are good with steady limits coming on punch bait fished around baited holes in 25 feet.
FORK — Water level is 2.60 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Gary Paris says bass fishing been tough overall. A few fish reported on spoons, Tail Kickers, drop shots and Carolina rigs around balls of bait in 15-20 feet. Also some fish shallow, hitting cranks and Texas rigs.
Crappie are excellent on deep points near the dam in 25 feet of water and around bridge crossings. Channel cat are excellent over baited holes in 20-25 feet.
’PINES — Water level is about two inches low and clear to stained. Water temp in the low 60s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good using frogs and buzz baits over shallow grass up north. Also some fish setting up on river bends, hitting cranks and jigs. Farther south, square bills are the ticket around rocks and in the backs of creeks tight to wood and grass. Crappie are fair along the river channel using shiners.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level 2.10 feet low and clear to slightly stained. Water temp in the 60s.
Bass fishing has been fair using bladed jigs, square bills, Texas rigs and swim baits around new growth grass on flats near channel breaks and on points. Isolated stumps, points and hard bottom structure away from the bank holding some groups of fish to be caught shaky heads, Carolina rigs and spoons; most are small. Crappie are fair around brush piles using shiners.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is three feet low and clear. Water temp the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been excellent with the cooler weather. Best action for numbers is coming away from the bank using spoons, tail spins and Carolina rigs in 25-40 feet keying on points, ledges and other structure with active bait. Also some good quality fish coming in 15-20 feet on ridges and drops. Shallow fishing is spotty around new growth hydrilla and torpedo grass using swim jigs, swim baits and square bills. No report on crappie.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 4.29 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says says crappie fishing has been good on the river from 15-20 feet, suspended about 14 feet. Jigs and shiners working equally well. Catfish are good on stump hooks and trotline sets. Several nice blues and flatheads in the 10-50 pound reported. Bass fishing guide Tommy Martin says reports are scarce due to limited fishing traffic. Best bets as of late have been throwing tail spinners and Texas rigs around shad balls in 15-18 feet along boat lanes and timber lines.
NACONICHE — Water level is at full pool and slightly stained. Water temp in the mid-60s.
David Russell is reporting some solid fish on shaky heads and jigs worked slowly around old roadbeds and humps. Boat lanes also giving up a few fish on crankbaits. No report on crappie.
