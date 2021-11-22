ATHENS — Water level is about full pool and clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Bass anglers picking up some decent numbers targeting active school fish using small, shad pattern baits like Flukes, spinnerbaits, ‘Traps and topwaters — mostly small fish. Brush piles in 20 feet also giving up some decent quality at times using jigs, Texas rigs and shaky head worms. Crappie are still fair around brush piles in 20-25 feet.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 1.42 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cats to five pounds are good on fresh cut bait soaked on humps in 10-20 feet and on shallow points. Drifting over deep water should become increasingly productive as water temps drop. Black bass are fair with the best action coming around docks and rocks using topwaters early then switching to moving baits. Crappie fishing has been good around bridges and brush piles in 12-20 feet using jigs or shiners. Docks in 4-12 feet also giving up some good numbers.
PALESTINE — Water level is about 7 inches low and clear to stained. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good using crank baits, bladed jigs and plastics in 3-6 feet of water, mostly around docks down south. Timber near the Highway 155 bridge crossing is giving up good numbers of crappie in 16-20 feet. Jigs are the ticket. Channel catfish are good with steady limits coming on punch bait and night crawlers fished around baited holes along the Neches River. Some good quality fish reported.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 2.05 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishermen are reporting a few limits around bridge crossings in about 20 feet of water. Best bite coming on shiners.
Main lake points are giving up limits of white bass, mostly slabs bounced in 25-35 feet of water. Black bass still best on points in 10-20 feet Carolina rigs few on cranks. Catfish are good using punch bait in 20-30 feet. The Richland Creek arm near Crab Creek is holding lots of fish.
‘PINES — Water level is about three inches low and clear to stained. Water temp in the 60s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good. Some good quality fish still being caught on frogs, topwaters and buzz baits worked over shallow grass beds up north. Jigs and cranks also producing some fish along river bends. Down south, anglers are picking off some fish on rocky points and and in backs of creeks around wood and grass.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 2.21 feet low and clear to slightly stained. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Bass anglers reporting a few quality fish on square bills, swim baits and Texas rigs worked around 3-5 foot grass flats near channel breaks and points. Whopper Ploppers and poppers also producing few hits in the same areas. Away from the bank target hard bottom structure, isolated stumps on points and other structure where pods of bait are hanging out. Carolina rigs, shaky head and spoons are the ticket. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 3.19 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been fair around shallow grass beds using square bills and lipless cranks. The t bite has been inconsistent at times as the fish are on the move with the shad in cooling water. Offshore structure has been good for decent numbers on days when the wind allows. Spoons, tailspins and drop shot rigs are the best choices. Brush piles in 15-20 feet giving up some good quality fish using Texas rig worms. Crappie fishing guide Randy Dearman says the bite has been fair to good with limits coming around brush piles in 25 feet, suspended at 18 feet. Live shiners producing best results.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 4.14 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been fair. A few fish square bills and ‘Traps in the backs of creeks. Main lake ridges and tree lines is 12-20 feet also giving up some numbers using cranks, Texas rigs, spoons and drop shots. Most of the treeline fish are small. Crappie fair round brush piles; most of the crappie have moved to timber with the shad. Best depth is 25-40 feet.
NACONICHE — Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been fair with some good quality fish in the four pound range hitting cranks worked along creek channels. Also a few fish taking shaky heads and Texas rig worms worked on the edges of roadbeds.
FORK — Water level is 2.72 feet and clear. Water temp in in the high 50s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing has been fair to around six pounds using Texas rigs, square bills and spinnerbaits along creeks in 3-8 feet. Crappie fishing is good with several limits reported around bridges and points near the dam in 20-25 feet. No report on catfish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.