ATHENS — Water level is one inch low and clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been good. Schooling activity has picked up in the mouths of the creeks, hitting small baits white or chrome in color. Flukes, small spinnerbaits and a few on topwater. Best bite coming early and late. No report on crappie.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 1.42 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says crappie fishing has been good around bridges, deep timber and brush piles using shiners and jigs. Fish are scattered from 5-25 feet. Catfish are good on shallow points and humps. Drifting over deep flats on the main lake also producing. Fresh cut bait is the key. Several blues in the 30 pound range reported. Black bass are strong on docks, hitting spinnerbaits, bladed jigs and square bills. Docks and rocks also giving up some good numbers.
PALESTINE — Water level is eight inches low and fairly clear to stained. Water temp around 60 degrees.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good in skinny water using square bill cranks and bladed jigs between docks in 3-5 feet. Crappie are slow with the best action under the Highway 155 bridge in 16-24 feet using jigs or shiners. White bass are picking up with some good action happening around docks on crank baits. Catfish are good on baited holes using night crawlers and punch bait
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 1.83 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been fair around bridges and brush piles using shiners in about 20 feet of water. White bass are excellent on slabs bounced on bottom in 35 feet. Pelican Island area has been especially good. Catfish are excellent using punch bait soaked in standing timber in the Richland Creek arm near Crab Creek. Best depth range is 15 feet. Black bass are fair on Carolina rigs and cranks worked on points. Also some fish showing up in the backs of creeks.
FORK — Water level is 2.50 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing has been slow. A few fish hitting Texas rigs and square bills in the backs of the creeks in 4-8 feet. Offshore bite is hit or miss. Crappie fishing has been good around bridges, brush piles and deep points down south. Channel cat are good over baited holes using punch bait.
‘PINES — Water level is one inch low and clear to stained. Water temp in the low 60s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good using topwaters, Flukes and buzz baits worked over shallow grass beds up north. Some good numbers also holding aorund shallow rock on points, hitting square bills, topwaters and small swim baits. Rocks at the dam also giving up some good quality fish. Crappie are fair along the river and in old timber.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 2.11 feet low and clear to slightly stained. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Bass fishing has been fair on moving baits fished shallow on points and over shallow flats with new growth grass. Square bills, Texas rigs, bladed jigs and topwaters producing a few solid fish. Away from the bank key on points with brush or isolated stumps, channel ledges and other structure where fish are grouped. Carolina rigs, shaky heads and cranks are the tickets offshore. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 2.93 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been excellent away from the bank around deep structure with active shad schools. Lots of numbers with some 50-70 fish days reported on 1 ounce slabs and tail spinners, most in the 1-3 pound range with an occasional big fish. Also a strong shallow bite around new growth hydrilla using Texas rigs and cranks. Brush piles in 12-15 feet also giving up some fish good quality on Texas rigs.
Crappie guide Randy Dearman says brush piles in 20-25 feet giving up a few limits using shiners or jigs. The fish are suspended at 10-12 feet down.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 4.28 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 60s. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfishing has been good to 50 pounds on stump hooks tipped with live perch. Crappie picking up along the river with cooling water temps. Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been fair away from the bank using Texas rigs and Tail spinners in 15-18 feet of water up north around boat lanes and timber lines.
